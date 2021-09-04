Raiders Mailbag: Is secondary better? Can Ruggs improve?

Raiders fans have questions about the secondary, linebacker and how many touches for Henry Ruggs – among many more.

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) makes a leaping catch during a special training camp practice for season ticket holders, team employees and families on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warms up during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette, center, warms up with teammates during training camp at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green, top, cornerback Amik Robertson, bottom, and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The roster is set – mostly – and now the Raiders’ attention turns to the Baltimore Ravens, their season-opening opponent on Monday Night Football on Sept. 13.

Needless to say, their fans have lots of questions.

Here is a sampling of what landed in the Raiders weekly mailbag:

Ricardo Peña (@Ricardo31768549): Seems like everyone is sleeping on our secondary. Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson closed out the preseason in great fashion. Do you think Amik can pass Casey Hayward on the depth chart?

Vincent Bosignore: The secondary looks to be in much better shape, with Hayward the definite starter and Arnette expected to play as a rotational corner in nickel and dime looks. He should play quite a bit. Robertson now becomes a situational corner able to play both outside and inside. It becomes interesting when Nevin Lawson comes back, and what role might be available to him at that point.

Erie Raider (@jzbach): I’m starting to understand what all-in looks like and it seems to be different than previous years. Is that true or is it just me?

VB: Mike Mayock tipped his hand a bit when he spoke about the playoffs being the expectation. It marks a shift in how the Raiders see themselves. That is reflected in how they carry themselves and how they address their roster. They are shifting away from a team in development to a team with big goals. And the money they devote and the targets they pursue are indicative of that. They believe their window is open, and they are acting like it.

Bob from La Bamba (@raiderfresno75): Do you think K.J. Wright will start against the Ravens?

VB: That might be pushing it. But you have to figure he’s kept himself in shape even though he wasn’t in camp. Given that he understands Gus Bradley’s defense, it wouldn’t be a big challenge to get him acclimated with the playbook.

Elon Muskrat (@checarsner): If the Raiders end up with a top 10 defense, how far can Derek Carr take them?

VB: It would be a huge disappointment if they didn’t reach the playoffs, at that point. And maybe even win a postseason game.

Zach Kuhlwein (@ClowntownNJ): Do you think Henry Ruggs will see 100 targets this season?

VB: The Raiders’ second-year wide receiver had 43 targets last year, and frankly that needs at least double to 86 or so this year. To get to 100 might be pushing it, but the goal is to get him much more involved this year.

Dylan Steinberg (@Dylan_Steinberg): Just wondering why the Raiders would not keep Karl Joseph and pick up Roderic Teamer after the 24-hour window. Why keep Teamer and bring back Dallin Leavitt? If a safety goes down can Tyree Gillespie/Teamer/Leavitt really do a better job than Joseph a proven veteran?

VB: Teamer and Gillespie passed Joseph in camp, so they legitimately won their roster spots. In addition, they offer special teams help from the get-go. Leavitt also adds special teams experience, which is a big consideration at his spot on the depth chart.

Griffin Shields (@GriffinShields3): What role will Peyton Barber fill?

VB: A third-down back with a proven track record of production both as a runner and pass-catcher.

kris bryant stan (@Manwell1021): With addition of KJ Wright, it leaves the linebacker room with Nick Kwiatkoski, Cory Littleton, Denzel Perryman and Wright, with Nicholas Morrow and Javin White when they’re back from injury. What can we expect?

VB: Don’t forget Tanner Muse and Divine Deablo, who can now ease their way into things while being counted on early as special teams players. It’s the best linebacker room for the Raiders in years.

