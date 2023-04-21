Raiders mailbag: What are the worst, best expectations for season?

Raiders fans have questions about the upcoming NFL draft and a number of other issues. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s Raiders mailbag.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is interviewed during a Pro Bowl rehearsal event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

With less than a week remaining before the NFL draft, the Raiders have just about put together their draft board. But with so much uncertainty brewing at the top of the draft, being able to react to any and all scenarios will be the key to executing an effective first round and setting the stage to assemble a talented draft class.

joeRAM (@Tya502): Let’s assume we get 3-4 starters in this upcoming draft. What’s the floor and ceiling of this upcoming season?

VINCENT BONSIGNORE: The floor is five to six wins. The ceiling is nine to 10 wins.

Just go back to last year and the fact that the Raiders lost nine games in which the margin of defeat was one score or less. They should be competitive again. The key, of course, is whether they can turn a handful of those nine close losses into close victories.

Once again, though, they probably won’t be good enough, from top to bottom, to expect to be in too many games when they will simply dominate. So expect a bunch of close games again in which a play here or a play there makes the difference. And if they don’t make those plays, they could easily repeat last year’s record.

Llamasnations (@llamasquad27): Have you seen Josh Jacobs around the facility at all lately?

VB: The Raiders’ Pro Bowl running back has not signed his franchise tag tender and as of now will not be participating in the offseason program, which began on Monday.

The next step for Jacobs and the Raiders is to resume earnest talks on a long-range contract, which could happen post-draft once general manager Dave Ziegler can resume focus on pending contract talks.

randy leduc (@LeducCom): After getting denied any prime-time home games last year, do you think there is a good chance of a early season Monday Night Football or Sunday Night Football game this season?

VB: Given the robust quality of opponents this year — the Steelers, Bills, Giants, Packers and Chiefs come to mind — one can definitely see a path to a few prime-time games.

Jesus Jimenez (@86Chuy68): What’s your opinion on the S2 test that seems to be gaining steam?

VB: For those not familiar with it, the S2 test measures the same brain systems that athletes engage during play, which are very different than what is measured in the classroom and on standard IQ tests. In doing some research, it feels like a useful tool relative to what NFL players are asked to do. That includes quarterbacks. But as with any test, nothing is foolproof and everything needs to be put in its proper context.

Shawn Johnson (@Godfather_JS): Do you think we could hear a trade of the Raiders moving up before Thursday or will it happen draft night? On that, who is quarterback one on their board if you had to guess?

VB: Under the right circumstances, yes. The guess would be Bryce Young, although C.J. Stroud is intriguing as well.

Claudius Joelius (@Buildingtrouble): Would you be disappointed in the Raiders if they don’t take a defensive player or quarterback in the first round? I’m seeing lots of mocks saying tackle at number seven.

VB: Probably a little bit surprised would be the more accurate way to put it.

