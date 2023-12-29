Raiders mailbag: What’s the process for Pierce being hired full time?

The Raiders will need to go through an extensive search for their head coaching position this offseason, though they could still end up hiring Antonio Pierce.

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce congratulates Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams as he comes off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Raiders face a must-win situation against the Colts on Sunday.

A victory preserves their playoff hopes. A loss all but dashes them.

Their fans have plenty of questions, especially about the long-range prospects of interim coach Antonio Pierce and rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell. They also asked about the possibility of the Raiders acquiring Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag.

Ed Helinski (MrEd315): So what are the NFL procedures and protocols to name Antonio Pierce as Raiders head coach?

(Vincent Bonsignore): Pierce, 4-3 since being promoted from linebackers coach, has put himself in a great position to lead the team on a permanent basis. But the Raiders cannot name him their full-time coach without satisfying the NFL’s Rooney Rule protocols.

They require every team to interview at least two external minority candidates for open head coaching positions and at least one external minority candidate for a coordinator job.

The goal, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, is to “create additional opportunities for diverse candidates to be identified, interviewed, and ultimately hired when a vacancy becomes available.”

The Raiders, like all teams with openings, will conduct an extensive job search that satisfies all the league’s stipulations. Pierce could still end up getting the job, but the club needs to check off the required boxes first.

Mike Savage (@MikeSav64667677): OK, does Pierce get the job permanently when the season is over?

(VB): It seems like a good bet Pierce will get the gig when it’s all said and done.

SpringKing_MD (@SpringkingMD): Do the Raiders need to improve their talent at the center position?

Starter Andre James is in the last year of his contract, which opens the door for a change at that position next season.

Expect guard Dylan Parham, who projects better at center, to slide over if the Raiders decide to move on from James.

El Jefe (@KingJeff33): What do you think Marvin Lewis’ long-term role is with the Raiders?

(VB): A senior consultant position makes a lot of sense for the former Bengals coach, depending on how much he wants to be involved.

Filip Sobotka (@filipsobotka): There is no way we will go into next season with Aidan O’Connell as the starting quarterback, right? Gotta be a new vet like Justin Fields or a new rookie quarterback.

(VB): Expect O’Connell to remain on the roster no matter what the Raiders do at quarterback. He can be a strong backup or someone who can compete for the starting job.

matt peacock (@raiders258081): Is Justin Fields a realistic option for the Raiders next year?

(Vincent Bonsignore): Well, first and foremost, the Bears have to decide whether to stick with Fields or grab one of the top quarterback prospects. They are in line to have two of the top five picks in the draft. It makes sense for them to take a prospect with a highermore upside like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

The Raiders, like a lot of teams, could be interested in trading for Fields if that’s the direction Chicago goes. Remember that interim general manager Champ Kelly was with the Bears when they drafted Fields. There’s a connection there.

Manny Vice (@mannyvice15): Why was Kolton (Miller) a healthy scratch last game vs the Chiefs?

(VB): The Raiders left tackle was not a healthy scratch. Miller was on the active roster Monday, but he was only available in case of an emergency. He is still dealing with a shoulder injury.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.