Raiders make 3 moves to reach 80-man roster limit

The Raiders got down to the 80-man roster limit Tuesday by waiving veteran wide receiver Marcell Ateman and rookie defensive tackle Darius Stills and putting veteran linebacker Darron Lee on injured reserve.

The designation of Stills came with an injury distinction, which means if he clears waivers, the Raiders can bring him back and add him to the injured reserve list or work out an injury settlement with him.

The former West Virginia player signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent but began training camp on the nonfootball injury list. He made his debut Saturday against the Rams.

Ateman was a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 2018 and spent the past three seasons with the club, mostly on the practice squad while appearing in 18 games and catching 20 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown.

Ateman caught a touchdown pass in Saturday’s win over the Rams, but faced an uphill climb earning a spot on the 53-man roster.

If Ateman doesn’t land with another team, he’s a candidate to return to the Raiders as a practice squad player. Under the practice squad rules that carried over from last year, each team can carry 16 players, including six who have accrued more than two seasons.

Lee, signed during the offseason, has been unable to practice recently and did not suit up against the Rams. By going on injured reserve at this point, he’s ineligible to return this year for the Raiders. Lee either will remain on injured reserve or he and the club can work out an injury settlement.

