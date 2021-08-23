101°F
Raiders

Raiders make roster moves, get closer to 80-player limit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2021 - 2:51 pm
 
Updated August 23, 2021 - 5:39 pm
Raiders offensive tackle Devery Hamilton (73) stretches during the teamÕs NFL football practice on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Raiders headquarters in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders added depth to their offensive line Monday with the addition of rookie tackle Devery Hamilton, whom they signed as an undrafted free agent but released during training camp.

The addition of Hamilton coincides with the Raiders’ move to get closer to Tuesday’s 80-player roster limit. To do so, they cut cornerback Rasul Douglas and guard Parker Ehinger and waived punter Corliss Waitman.

The moves leave the Raiders three players over the 80-man limit, so more moves are coming before Tuesday’s deadline.

The Raiders, who lost linebackers Nicholas Morrow and Javin White to injuries last week, brought in former Rams linebacker Mark Barron for a visit Monday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

