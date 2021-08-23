Raiders make roster moves to get to 80-player limit

With NFL rosters having to be reduced to 80 players Tuesday, the Raiders made three cuts and signed a player Monday.

Raiders offensive tackle Devery Hamilton (73) stretches during the teamÕs NFL football practice on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Raiders headquarters in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders added depth to their offensive line Monday with the addition of rookie tackle Devery Hamilton, whom they signed as an undrafted free agent but released during training camp.

The addition of Hamilton coincides with the Raiders’ move to get to Tuesday’s 80-player roster limit. To do so, they cut cornerback Rasul Douglas and guard Parker Ehinger and waived punter Corliss Waitman.

