Raiders QB Marcus Mariota moved to injured reserve list

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes against the Ravens defense during an NFL football game between the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Raiders have put quarterback Marcus Mariota on the injured reserve list and promoted linebacker Marquel Lee from the practice squad to the active roster.

Mariota reaggravated a quad injury on his only play in the Raiders’ win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday and was unable to practice this week. He will miss at least three games as a result of going on the injured list.

Lee helps offset the loss of linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who suffered a concussion on Monday and is out for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

