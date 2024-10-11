Raiders RB’s mission? ‘Spread love and positivity’ through foundation

Raiders running back Alexander Mattison doesn’t just break tackles on the field. He tries to inspire young people off of it.

Running back Alexander Mattison, when he’s not playing football, is giving back through his I Am Gifted foundation.

The Raiders signed Mattison in March after he was cut by the Vikings. The 2019 third-round pick out of Boise State started 13 games for Minnesota last season.

Mattison, 26, is an ambassador for suicide prevention. One of his main messages to the young people he mentors is everyone is born with a gift. Find yours, embrace it and use it to shed light into the world.

The Review-Journal sat down with Mattison this week to learn a little more about him:

RJ: Where did your love of giving back come from?

Mattison: “It came from growing up and being a kid who didn’t have access to a lot of resources. Didn’t have a lot of money. Having mentors and coaches who helped me and my family along the way — whether it was a ride to practice or games or helping sponsor me to play because my parents couldn’t afford it, things like that. We were able to get stuff from the church — Christmas drives, Thanksgiving turkeys. All of that while growing up helped me understand how big it was to not only give back, but to spread love and positivity.”

RJ: Is that why this is so important to you?

Mattison: “Yes, definitely. It’s more than just using my platform and what I have to give back. Anyone can sit here and write a check and say, ‘I did this. I donated to that.’ But it’s important to me to do the legwork, a lot of things that are going to impact lives. I know that when I was a kid, I could have used a person like myself as an inspiration when chasing a dream. It was so far-fetched for me. So I just like to make it tangible for kids and families going through a rough time. To let them know we are all human and we all go through the same things.”

RJ: Have you watched Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty play?

Mattison: “He is one of a kind. Electric. It’s bittersweet to see someone as electric as him. I’m just glad he’s not wearing my No. 22 while completely erasing me from the record books. It’s amazing to see. I love it. I check in with him. I’ll be excited when they come out here to play UNLV (on Oct. 25). The timing looks like it will map out to where I can go to that game and be there to support them. He should be the Heisman winner. I guess it’s too early to send the trophy over, but he’ll just continue to do what he does and hopefully in the end they see it that way.”

RJ: What did you learn most from your five years with the Vikings?

Mattison: “To love this. To be that 6-year-old kid who fell in love with the game. Don’t take one day for granted because it could be gone just like that. Control what you can control, because at the end of the day it’s a business. Lead with love and you will have no regrets.”

RJ: How important is it for you to be a husband and father?

Mattison: “That’s my No. 1, being the best father I can be, being the best husband I can be. Following that up, being the best football player I can be. But I think all of that goes into being the best version of myself and everything I do goes into that — so I can be the best dad and the best partner and my best on and off the field. Someone my kids can be proud of is what I strive to do every day.”

RJ: You never missed a game at Boise State, despite undergoing ankle and shoulder surgeries. Where does that toughness come from?

Mattison: “It was a mindset, a mentality. One of the best things my coach told me was, ‘The best ability is availability.’ That stuck with me. A part of me challenged myself to be out there for my teammates. I just love the game so much. We all have to have a little screw loose to play this game. That challenge, that grit, that grind.”

RJ: Any predictions for Boise State against UNLV?

Mattison: “Boise State, most definitely. … I say by 17 points.”

