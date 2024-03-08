Raiders release veteran QB before start of NFL free agency

The Raiders released one of their veteran quarterbacks Friday, just a few days before NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents.

Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) warm up before an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Solider Field in Chicago. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are releasing veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer, 38, signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with the team last year. He will still have a $2.6 million cap hit on the Raiders’ books in 2024.

Hoyer’s release comes days before NFL teams can start negotiating with free agents Monday.

Hoyer, who was brought in by former coach Josh McDaniels to serve as a backup and mentor, played in three games last season. He completed 23 of his 42 passes for 231 yards and threw two interceptions.

The remaining quarterbacks on the Raiders’ roster are Aidan O’Connell and Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo is also expected to be released.

In other news Friday, the Raiders announced they re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah.

Abdullah, 30, played in all 17 games last season. He had 89 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

