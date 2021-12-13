Raiders report: Bisaccia ready to move on after ugly loss

The interim coach believes he has said all that needed to be said about the 48-9 drubbing the Raiders took in Kansas City on Sunday and is ready to focus on Cleveland.

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) is helped off the field into the tent to be assessed for an injury during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders report

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Tuesday — Walkthrough, 11 a.m.

Wednesday — Practice, 11 a.m

Thursday — Practice, 11 a.m

Friday — Off

Saturday— at Cleveland Browns, FirstEnergy Stadium, 10 a.m.

Sunday — Off

Monday — Rich Bisaccia news conference, 1 p.m.

Quote of the day

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia is ready to turn the page.

After several questions in his weekly Monday afternoon news conference focused on Sunday’s ugly blowout loss to Kansas City, he made it clear he was done talking about it.

“We’re trying to get ready to go play Cleveland,” he said. “I don’t know how much more I can banter around the turnovers in the game or the sacks in the game, or what went on. If you’d like to ask a question about Cleveland, I’m all ears. So, that game is over, and we didn’t play well enough to have a chance to win. Now we are on to the next week.”

Injury report

Trayvon Mullen came off injured reserve to play in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs only to aggravate the toe injury that had caused him to miss eight games. Bisaccia deemed Mullen as questionable at this point in the week.

His was one of just several names he read off as he provided an update on the health status of several key players on Monday.

Running back Jalen Richard should come off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday and return to practice. Tight end Foster Moreau suffered a muscle strain in Sunday’s loss and is day-to-day. Linebacker Denzel Perryman, who missed Sunday’s game with an ankle injury, remains questionable. Defensive end Carl Nassib is limited and day-to-day with a knee injury and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor should be able to return to practice this week as his hamstring continues to heal.

Tight end Nick Bowers is also expected to come back to practice this week as he recovers from a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve in October.

“He’s getting a lot of his strength back,” Bisaccia said. “Hopefully we can get him back for this particular game.”

Also, Maxx Crosby suffered a calf injury and is expected to be limited at practice this week.

Tight end Darren Waller is making progress in his recovery from knee and back injuries that have kept him out of the last two games, according to Bisaccia.

Bisaccia said Waller’s absence has been felt on the field.

“We have a lot of confidence in Foster doing the role and the things we like him to do. He’s made plays for us and been productive,” Bisaccia said. “But certainly Waller gives us another element. He’s a guy that can line up outside and has both receiver skills and tight end skills with his body type. So he’s been missed.”

Transactions

Running back Trey Ragas, wide receiver Tyron Johnson and linebacker Javin White were sent back to the practice squad after being called up to the active roster on Sunday.

White, a former UNLV standout, saw his first action of the season with 11 snaps on special teams.

Carr still has the keys

Bisaccia did not make the move to put backup quarterback Marcus Mariota into Sunday’s game despite the one-sided score.

Whether it could have been done to protect Derek Carr from injury in a game that was out of hand or just to see if there were some sort of spark, Bisaccia didn’t think it was appropriate.

Mariota, who has been a starting quarterback, is considered one of the top backups in the league and has seen spot duty in certain personnel packages. He did enter the game on Sunday, but only to hand off.

