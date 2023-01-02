Raiders report card: Jarrett Stidham-led offense stands out

How the Raiders performed in an overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball past San Francisco 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (31) during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) intercepts a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) gets tackled by Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the first half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) gets tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) during the second half of a NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

How the Raiders performed in a 37-34 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: A-

Know only that the 49ers were allowing 15.3 points per game and the Raiders scored 34 in a rather comfortable manner. Jarrett Stidham made the most of his first career start statistically, completing 24 of 34 passes for 365 yards with three scores and two interceptions. He also showed an ability to extend and make plays with his feet, rushing seven times for 34 yards. Davante Adams caught seven balls for 153 yards and two touchdowns, breaking Tim Brown’s single-season franchise record for receiving yards. Josh Jacobs was dinged up a few times during the game, but still managed 69 yards on 17 carries with a score. Darren Waller had three catches that included a 24-yard touchdown.

Defense: D

It’s true the Raiders were missing some key pieces. It’s also true this defense needs to be rebuilt in the offseason. That should easily be the No. 1 concern of general manager Dave Ziegler. The Raiders just haven’t been good enough all season. The don’t bend much. They pretty much break at some point (or several) during games. The 49ers rolled up 454 yards, led by 121 on the ground from Christian McCaffrey. He also caught six balls for 72 yards. Brock Purdy finished 22 of 35 for 284 yards and two scores. Duron Harmon and Harvey Langi each had nine tackles for the Raiders, and Amik Robertson had an interception.

Special teams: A

Daniel Carlson made both field-goal attempts, including tying his career long of 57 yards. That one tied the score at 27. Other than that, a fairly quiet afternoon for this phase.

Coaching: C

You have to wonder: Had management and the coaching staff really lost confidence in Derek Carr sooner than benching him last week — and there are thoughts it could have — would things have been different with Stidham as the starter at quarterback sooner? Would the Raiders be looking at better than a 6-10 record? It wasn’t play-calling that lost this one. It was not being able to stop the other guys. Yet again.

Ed Graney/Las Vegas Review-Journal