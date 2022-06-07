Raiders report: Carr says he and Kaepernick ‘would get along great’

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has a relationship with Colin Kaepernick dating to college and said he “loves” the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr talks during minicamp practice at the Raiders headquarters within the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) greets San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) after an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. The Raiders won 24-13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Tuesday he endorsed the team bringing in Colin Kaepernick for a workout last month.

Carr, who went to Fresno State, has known Kaepernick, who starred at UNR, dating to their days in the Western Athletic Conference and then as the starting quarterbacks of the two Bay Area NFL teams when Kaepernick was leading the 49ers.

“I’ve loved my time with him,” Carr said after the first day of a three-day mandatory minicamp at the team facility. “He’s a great guy and great to be around.

“I remember our days back then and just watching him and what he did in college and getting to know him.”

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels didn’t discuss how Kaepernick’s workout went at the time, but insisted Carr’s job as the starter was locked in and Kaepernick was seen as a potential depth option.

Carr was kept in the loop about the situation.

“Josh told me they were doing it, and I literally said the same things I’m telling you,” Carr said. “Him and I would get along great.”

Kaepernick essentially has been blackballed from the NFL after his on-field protests for social justice. He hasn’t played in a game since 2016 and wasn’t signed by the Raiders after his workout.

Carr said he thinks Kaepernick would have been welcomed in the locker room had management made the decision to offer him a contract.

“I don’t want to speak for everybody in that kind of sense, but I think for the most part he’d get along just fine with our guys,” Carr said.

Carr was not present when Kaepernick worked out for the team.

“They did it in the afternoon, and I was already on the golf course with my two older sons,” he said.

Perfect attendance

Under the collective bargaining agreement, players are fined almost $100,000 for missing the three-day camp, but that won’t be a concern for the Raiders.

McDaniels indicated all players were present in the facility Tuesday, though not everyone practiced.

“Everybody’s here,” he said. “It’s a mandatory session, so that’s what we would anticipate. But everyone’s here and excited, at least that’s what it sounded like this morning in the meeting. Eager to work and get an opportunity.”

McDaniels said running back Josh Jacobs was in the building, even though he was not spotted on the field. Several other players were also inside for off-field work.

Second-year linebacker Divine Deablo was on the field in a red noncontact jersey and appeared to have a wrap on his right forearm.

“There are some guys dealing with some little things here and there,” McDaniels said. “We just try to make sure we’re smart with those guys, especially if there’s something where they can get some value in being out there, but we also don’t want anybody to accidentally do something they shouldn’t do. We’re doing a good job of staying off the ground. There’s no piles, no collisions.”

During minicamp, teams are permitted to do a little bit more than during voluntary organized team activities, meaning the players could be in the facility in the afternoon to go over tape from the morning and make corrections.

New face

The Raiders signed free agent tight end Jesper Horsted. Terms were not disclosed.

The former Princeton standout has appeared in 13 games over three seasons with the Chicago Bears, catching 10 passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.