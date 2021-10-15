Raiders report: Marcus Mariota getting close to return

The backup quarterback has been practicing this week and could be activated before Sunday’s game against the Broncos for the first time since the season opener.

Rich Bisaccia isn’t about to make any drastic changes in his first game as interim coach of the Raiders

He will continue to serve in his role as special teams coordinator and let the offensive and defensive coordinators take care of their units.

“Right now as I like to say it, Gus (Bradley) has the keys on defense and (Greg Olson) has the keys on offense and I’m still taking care of the special teams with (Byron Storer’s) help,” Bisaccia said. “We’re going to drive to work all week in three different cars and we’re going to go to the game in one bus and see what happens that way.”

Bisaccia said he will rely largely on assistant coach Tim Berbenich to help relay information on things like challenge decisions throughout the game.

“I have Tim upstairs, who has been with us all the way back to Tampa,” he said. “He’ll be the guy I’ll be talking to up in the booth with game management and that sort of thing, along with (Olson) and (offensive line coach Tom Cable) on the sidelines and Gus. I’ll rely on them as well, but obviously Tim will be the guy I’m talking to the most.”

What he hasn’t thought much about is his pregame speech. Bisaccia said he will handle that more by feel, though he said his daughters have offered plenty of advice on what to say.

Running back Josh Jacobs returned to practice after missing Thursday’s session with an illness. He was limited in his participation, but does not have an injury designation heading into Sunday’s game.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins missed all three practices with week and is doubtful for Sunday with a hip injury. Fellow defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson is the only other player with a game designation. He is questionable with a back injury after getting in limited sessions on both Wednesday and Friday. He did not participate on Thursday.

Cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. didn’t participate in Friday’s practice with multiple injuries, but is expected to play.

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has practiced this week and could be activated from injured reserve in time to be available Sunday.

“He’s really had a good week of practice,” Bisaccia said. “He looks 100 percent healthy, so we’re excited about what could possibly happen over the next few days.”

Mariota hasn’t played since the opener when he aggravated a quadriceps injury.

Linebacker Javin White hasn’t practiced, but was on the field working with the athletic training staff Friday. Bisaccia said Nicholas Morrow isn’t quite as close after having surgery for an ankle injury suffered in the preseason.

“Javin’s been out there every day working with our trainers and rehabbing,” Bisaccia said of the former UNLV star. “I’m not exactly sure the arrival date for both of those guys is, but I’ll try to have that for you next time.”

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said he considers Raiders tight end Darren Waller to be in an elite class among the best at the position in the NFL.

“He definitely is (up there with Travis Kelce and George Kittle),” Fangio said. “He’s one of the most special players in the league regardless of position. He can play wide receiver at his size because of his speed and athleticism, yet he can go in and be tight in and do the blocking and do the traditional tight end routes. He’s a tough matchup for whoever has him. I think he’s truly one of the ten special players in the league.”

Fangio said it’s difficult to prepare for Waller because of all the other weapons on the Raiders’ offense, specifically citing Hunter Renfrow, Josh Jacobs and Henry Ruggs.

“You have to share the load and move it around a little bit,” he said.

The Broncos plan to celebrate the careers of former safety Steve Atwater and former coach Mike Shanahan throughout Sunday’s game.

Shanahan, who also coached the Raiders, will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame. Atwater will have his Pro Football Hall of Fame decal added to his banner.

