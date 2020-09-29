83°F
Raiders

Raiders rookie Damon Arnette could miss time with injury

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 10:23 am
 
Updated September 29, 2020 - 11:31 am

The Raiders could be without first-round pick Damon Arnette for multiple games because of a thumb injury, according to an NFL Network report.

Arnette has been playing through a fractured left thumb he suffered in training camp and aggravated the injury when he fell on the thumb during Sunday’s 36-20 loss to the Patriots.

The Ohio State product is expected to see a specialist Tuesday to determine the extent of the damage.

Arnette, who has started all three games at cornerback, could miss up to six weeks.

After briefly exiting a Week 2 game against the Saints, Arnette said he sometimes felt flares of pain in the thumb similar to stubbing a toe.

Should he miss significant time, one possible replacement won’t be available for the Raiders. Madre Harper was signed off the team’s practice squad by the New York Giants on Tuesday.

The rookie had an impressive training camp for the Raiders after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois.

Harper got a signing bonus from the Giants and a spot on the active roster.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

