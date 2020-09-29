Raiders rookie Damon Arnette could miss time with injury

Starting cornerback Damon Arnette has been playing through a fractured left thumb he suffered in training camp and aggravated the injury in Sunday’s game at New England.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) has his right wrist looked at by trainers and head coach Jon Gruden, second from left, after colliding with cornerback Nevin Lawson (26), not pictured, during the 2nd quarter of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders could be without first-round pick Damon Arnette for multiple games because of a thumb injury, according to an NFL Network report.

Arnette has been playing through a fractured left thumb he suffered in training camp and aggravated the injury when he fell on the thumb during Sunday’s 36-20 loss to the Patriots.

The Ohio State product is expected to see a specialist Tuesday to determine the extent of the damage.

Arnette, who has started all three games at cornerback, could miss up to six weeks.

After briefly exiting a Week 2 game against the Saints, Arnette said he sometimes felt flares of pain in the thumb similar to stubbing a toe.

Should he miss significant time, one possible replacement won’t be available for the Raiders. Madre Harper was signed off the team’s practice squad by the New York Giants on Tuesday.

The rookie had an impressive training camp for the Raiders after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois.

Harper got a signing bonus from the Giants and a spot on the active roster.

