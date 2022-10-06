Raiders season tickets increase for some next season

Some Raiders season ticket-holders are set to pay higher fees for the 2023 NFL season.

Raiders fans celebrate a score over the Denver Broncos during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The cost of attending a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium next season is increasing for some season ticket-holders.

In an email Thursday, the team unveiled the increase depending on where a fan sits and whether they opt to pay in full or via payment plan.

Season-ticket prices have ranged from $650 to $4,500 for this season and last. Now that range is between $700 and $4,500. The top three most expensive range of tickets saw no change in price.

The lowest-priced season ticket increased from $650 to $700 if a fan opts to pay in full, or $715 via payment plan. Price in the middle tier increased from $1,650 per seat to either $1,780 if paid in full or $1,815 with a payment plan.

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said the increase is following industry trends, both on the retail and secondary ticket markets.

“The Raiders are committed to offering a fan experience that is second to none,” Douglass Morgan said. “We have seen price changes implemented throughout most of the NFL, and secondary market prices remain much higher. We will continue to focus on offering low-impact price points with top-shelf experiences throughout Allegiant Stadium.”

Anyone with season tickets had to purchase personal seat licenses for Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium. Those PSLs ranged in price from $500 to $75,000 per seat, with the agreement good for 30 years.

The Raiders sold out of PSLs almost a year before Allegiant Stadium was completed. That netted the team $549 million, all of which was put back into the facility via upgrades during construction of the $2 billion facility.

In order to keep their seats and to not forfeit their PSLs, fans must renew their season tickets each season. The licenses are transferable and seat holders can sell their PSL.

Raiders games at Allegiant have become a hot seller on the secondary ticket market. Last year the Raiders were the most in-demand NFL ticket and began this season again atop the list, according to ticket reseller Ticker IQ.

