Raiders sign veteran defensive end, make 3 other moves

The Raiders added depth on their defensive line Monday by signing veteran defensive end Tashawn Bower.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 250-pound rush end has spent time with the Vikings and Patriots after going undrafted out of Louisiana State in 2017. Last season, Bower split time between the two clubs and played six games, with one sack and four tackles.

In 20 career games, Bower has 22 tackles and two sacks.

The Raiders also signed exclusive rights free agents Nick Bowers (tight end) and Roderic Teamer (safety) and waived offensive lineman Kamaal Seymour.

