Raiders’ skid up to 3 games as offense sputters against Bengals

The Raiders gained just 278 yards in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, putting their playoff hopes in grave jeopardy.

Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) defends a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is stopped on a critical third down by Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) directs traffic with Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) defending in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) fights for extra yardage against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks up field past Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) dives for a touchdown as he is tackled by Raiders free safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) recovers a fumble as Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) looks to tackle him during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates a critical third-down stop on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) with outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans pose for a photo before the start of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) yells to teammates as they take the field versus the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders owner Mark Davis hugs Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) as they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) signs autograph for fans before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Deadpool Raider, middle, socializes with fans outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fan Regina Tobias outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fan Graham MacDonald, middle, outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raiders fans outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders’ offense struggled badly Sunday, gaining just 278 yards in a 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.

This was third loss in a row for the Raiders (5-5), who went from leading the AFC West to barely hanging on to playoff hopes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.