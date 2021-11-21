61°F
Raiders

Raiders’ skid up to 3 games as offense sputters against Bengals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2021 - 3:57 pm
 
Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) defends a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide rec ...
Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) defends a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is stopped on a critical third down by Raide ...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is stopped on a critical third down by Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) directs traffic with Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyl ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) directs traffic with Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) defending in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) fights for extra yardage against Cincinnati Bengals corner ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) fights for extra yardage against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks up field past Raiders defensive tackle Da ...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) breaks up field past Raiders defensive tackle Damion Square (97) in the first half during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fi ...
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) dives for a touchdown as he is tackled by Raider ...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) dives for a touchdown as he is tackled by Raiders free safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) ...
Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) recovers a fumble as Cincinnati Bengals running back ...
Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) recovers a fumble as Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) looks to tackle him during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates a critical third-down stop on Cincinnati Bengals ...
Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) celebrates a critical third-down stop on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) with outside linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fans pose for a photo before the start of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders an ...
Fans pose for a photo before the start of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) yells to teammates as they take the field versus the Cincinn ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) yells to teammates as they take the field versus the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders owner Mark Davis hugs Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) as they prepare to face ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis hugs Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson (1) as they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before the first half of their NFL game Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) signs autograph for fans before the start of an NFL footb ...
Raiders guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) signs autograph for fans before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Deadpool Raider, middle, socializes with fans outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an ...
Deadpool Raider, middle, socializes with fans outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fan Regina Tobias outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game ag ...
Raiders fan Regina Tobias outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fan Graham MacDonald, middle, outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL foot ...
Raiders fan Graham MacDonald, middle, outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Raiders fans outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game against the Cin ...
Raiders fans outside Allegiant Stadium before the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders’ offense struggled badly Sunday, gaining just 278 yards in a 32-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.

This was third loss in a row for the Raiders (5-5), who went from leading the AFC West to barely hanging on to playoff hopes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

