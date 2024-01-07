Raiders star running back, tight end out against Broncos
The Raiders will be without running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Michael Mayer against the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s season finale at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders will be without star running back Josh Jacobs and rookie tight end Michael Mayer in their season finale against the Broncos on Sunday.
Jacobs is missing his fourth straight game with a quadriceps injury, and Mayer is sitting out his third straight game with an injured toe.
The Raiders’ other inactives are quarterback Brian Hoyer, who will serve as the emergency quarterback, defensive tackle Byron Young, cornerback Tyler Hall, wide receiver Keelan Cole, offensive tackle Thayer Munford and safety Jaydon Grant.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.