Raiders News

Raiders star running back, tight end out against Broncos

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2024 - 12:04 pm
 
Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks to the fans while walking off the field after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 16-12. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) goes down with an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Raiders will be without star running back Josh Jacobs and rookie tight end Michael Mayer in their season finale against the Broncos on Sunday.

Jacobs is missing his fourth straight game with a quadriceps injury, and Mayer is sitting out his third straight game with an injured toe.

The Raiders’ other inactives are quarterback Brian Hoyer, who will serve as the emergency quarterback, defensive tackle Byron Young, cornerback Tyler Hall, wide receiver Keelan Cole, offensive tackle Thayer Munford and safety Jaydon Grant.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

