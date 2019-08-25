Raiders WR Antonio Brown loses 2nd helmet grievance

A report says that when Brown chooses his next helmet, he will receive a custom-made model and an endorsement deal.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has lost his second helmet grievance, potentially bringing the entire issue to a close.

“Pro Football Talk” was first to report the news, and added that when Brown chooses his next helmet, he will receive a custom-made model and an endorsement deal.

Brown was seeking a one-year grace period to phase out his preferred Schutt Air Advantage helmet, which has now been denied. Brown and his team argued that he should be provided the same right as other players who also received a grace period. Brown didn’t have one because his helmet was discontinued and therefore was not tested by the National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment.

Brown was at Raiders practice during the media viewing window on Sunday morning, stretching and sporting a presumably certified helmet.

The Raiders are set to practice Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before heading up to Seattle to face the Seahawks in the last preseason matchup. Brown and the rest of the Raiders starters are not expected to play.

