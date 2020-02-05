Report: Raiders, Jalen Richard agree to contract extension

The four-year veteran avoided free agency by agreeing to a deal to stay with the franchise he has been with since he was signed as an undrafted rookie in 2016.

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Jalen Richard will make the trip to Las Vegas with the Raiders.

The four-year veteran has agreed to a contract extension to remain with the franchise he has played for since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi, according to NFL Network.

Terms of the deal are not yet known.

Richard was set to become an unrestricted free agent next month. He signed a one-year tender for $3.095 million last offseason.

The 26-year-old had 39 carries for 145 yards and caught 36 passes for 323 yards.

He has 1,170 yards on 233 carries with three touchdowns in his career, adding three more touchdowns through the air on 160 catches for 1,380 yards.

Fellow running back DeAndre Washington is set to become a free agent with 2019 first-round pick Josh Jacobs firmly entrenched as the starter.

