Raiders

‘SNL’ leads show with Gruden email scandal

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2021 - 9:45 pm
 
Updated October 16, 2021 - 9:48 pm
Jon Gruden, left, after being announced as the head coach of the Raiders with owner Mark Davis ...
Jon Gruden, left, after being announced as the head coach of the Raiders with owner Mark Davis at the team facility in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Jon Gruden’s resignation Monday as head coach of the Raiders, days after revelations of racist, misogynistic and anti-gay emails began to surface, drew many reactions from people in Las Vegas and across the NFL.

It also gave “Saturday Night Live” its cold open.

Cast impressions of Gruden appea along with send-ups of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Raiders owner Mark Davis and other surprises in the show’s opener.

Watch here.

