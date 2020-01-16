Stadium authority uses Knights music for Allegiant Stadium video
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority showed a timelapse of the construction of Allegiant Stadium at their meeting Thursday, accompanied by the Golden Knights’ intro music.
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?
If true, the Golden Knights should be flattered.
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority showed a timelapse of the construction of Allegiant Stadium at their meeting Thursday, accompanied to “Le Castle Vania” from “John Wick 2.”
The music is well-known to Las Vegans as the soundtrack for the Knights, played when the team hits the ice on game days.
Here’s a time lapse video of @AllegiantStadm that was presented at today’s Stadium Authority Board meeting. I know it’s a little low, but does the music sound familiar?? pic.twitter.com/SRyAMHQac1
— Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) January 16, 2020