Stadium authority uses Knights music for Allegiant Stadium video

A view of Allegiant Stadium as construction progresses in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, right?

If true, the Golden Knights should be flattered.

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority showed a timelapse of the construction of Allegiant Stadium at their meeting Thursday, accompanied to “Le Castle Vania” from “John Wick 2.”

The music is well-known to Las Vegans as the soundtrack for the Knights, played when the team hits the ice on game days.