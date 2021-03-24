Trent Brown says relationship with Raiders ‘wasn’t a good fit’

In a conference call with reporters after being traded to New England, former Raiders tackle Trent Brown expresses misgivings about his time in Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) walks off the field with a trainer after the 1st quarter of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, N.C. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Right tackle Trent Brown, traded back to the Patriots after two injury-filled seasons with the Raiders, spoke to the media in New England on Wednesday and said “little, small nagging injuries” made it difficult for him to feel a part of the team.

”I wasn’t really feeling the place of work, I guess you could say,” Brown said.

Signed to a four-year, $66-million contract in 2019, Brown was limited to just five games last season— including just four complete games — after a calf injury that sidelined him throughout training camp lingered. In addition, there were two stints on the COVID-19 list and a medical mishap before a game in Cleveland.

Two years into a deal that paid Brown $36 million, the Raiders sent Brown and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick to the Patriots for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.

Much to the chagrin of the Raiders, a calf injury last season that never required a stint on the injured reserve continually kept Brown out of practice and games.

So to no one’s surprise, the Raiders cut ties with him as quickly as they could this offseason.

Brown seems happy with the outcome.

“No hard feelings to them or anything, but I guess you could just say it wasn’t a good fit,” Brown said.”And I felt like I wanted to be back somewhere where I — I’ve worn a lot of jerseys in my life, but I’ve never been more proud than when I put on the Patriots jersey.”

