Union agrees to NFL’s training camp facility protocols

A Raiders helmet sits in one of the end zones in the field house of their Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson. The facility features 1.5 NFL fields to allow players to practice when the temperature is too high outside. (Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders)

The NFL Players Association agreed to the league’s proposal regarding facility protocols for training camp, Pro Football Talk reported Wednesday morning.

Under the agreement, teams can have up to two fan events at their respective stadiums during training camp, depending on local and state guidelines. Fans will not be allowed on the field or to have contact with players.

The Raiders are scheduled to open camp July 28 at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, their new facility in Henderson. They have not finalized their camp schedule and are waiting on league protocols, but hope to put together some sort of fan event.

Locker rooms throughout the NFL will be reconfigured to meet social-distancing guidelines, and players must be at least six feet apart of each other whenever inside the facility.

Pro Football Talk also reported that players prefer only virtual meetings, but the league said some might have to be in person. The league also said teams should try to hold any in-person meetings outside and require masks and six feet of separation.

