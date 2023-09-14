90°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders prepare for Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2023 - 5:14 pm
 

After a season-opening victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Raiders are in West Virginia this week in preparation for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal sports columnists Sam Gordon and Adam Hill to discuss the Raiders win over the Broncos and the latest news from the team.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
Mark Wahlberg pours shots as sportsbooks ‘killed’ by Raiders
2
‘We stayed calm’: Was Raiders’ late drive a glimpse of the team’s future?
‘We stayed calm’: Was Raiders’ late drive a glimpse of the team’s future?
3
How did Jimmy Garoppolo compare to Derek Carr in Week 1?
How did Jimmy Garoppolo compare to Derek Carr in Week 1?
4
Raiders report: Getting Josh Jacobs, run game going is priority
Raiders report: Getting Josh Jacobs, run game going is priority
5
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Raiders add defensive lineman to roster with Jones ruled out
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
How to buy tickets to MGM Resorts shows in cybersecurity crisis
How to buy tickets to MGM Resorts shows in cybersecurity crisis
‘It’s like a horrible movie,’ Davante Adams says of Aaron Rodgers’ injury
‘It’s like a horrible movie,’ Davante Adams says of Aaron Rodgers’ injury
Caesars Entertainment paid millions in recent cyberattack, sources say
Caesars Entertainment paid millions in recent cyberattack, sources say
Precipitation expected to largely stay out of valley Wednesday evening
Precipitation expected to largely stay out of valley Wednesday evening
Death Valley sets partial reopening date after flood damage
Death Valley sets partial reopening date after flood damage
Credit union online outage not related to MGM data breach
Credit union online outage not related to MGM data breach