Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders prepare for Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

After a season-opening victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Raiders are in West Virginia this week in preparation for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Vegas Nation host Le’Andre Fox is joined by Review-Journal sports columnists Sam Gordon and Adam Hill to discuss the Raiders win over the Broncos and the latest news from the team.