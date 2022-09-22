86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Raiders

Vegas Nation Blitz — What went wrong in Raiders’ OT loss to Cardinals

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2022 - 5:45 pm
 

The Raiders blew a 20-point lead against the Cardinals in Sunday’s Week 2 matchup, the largest blown lead in franchise history.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our crew breaks down what went wrong for the Silver and Black and how the team needs to put four good quarters of football together when they face the Tennessee Titans this weekend.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Lawyers for Henry Ruggs dispute timeline of workout video
Lawyers for Henry Ruggs dispute timeline of workout video
2
How much freedom does Derek Carr have at line of scrimmage?
How much freedom does Derek Carr have at line of scrimmage?
3
Raiders trade for veteran offensive lineman
Raiders trade for veteran offensive lineman
4
Raiders report: Hunter Renfrow loses fumble, not teammates’ trust
Raiders report: Hunter Renfrow loses fumble, not teammates’ trust
5
Teammate comments on ‘weird’ video showing fan hitting Kyler Murray
Teammate comments on ‘weird’ video showing fan hitting Kyler Murray
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST