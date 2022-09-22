Vegas Nation Blitz — What went wrong in Raiders’ OT loss to Cardinals

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our crew breaks down what went wrong for the Raiders during their overtime loss to the Cardinals on Sunday and how they can beat the Tennesee Titans this weekend.

The Raiders blew a 20-point lead against the Cardinals in Sunday’s Week 2 matchup, the largest blown lead in franchise history.

In this episode of Vegas Nation Blitz, our crew breaks down what went wrong for the Silver and Black and how the team needs to put four good quarters of football together when they face the Tennessee Titans this weekend.