Vegas Nation mailbag: Packers preview, Darren Waller contract

Ahead of the Raiders facing the Packers in Green Bay at Lambeau Field, Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast host and videographer Heidi Fang gave a preview of what’s to come in Week 7 of the NFL season and recapped the team’s win over the Bears in London.

They also addressed the domestic violence civil suit that was brought against starting right tackle Trent Brown, tight end Darren Waller’s contract extension and how surprising the Raiders 3-2 record is at this point in the season.

