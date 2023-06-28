94°F
Sports

Road trip? Knights, Raiders headed to Chicago at same time

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2023 - 7:06 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battles for the puck against Chicago Blackhaw ...
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battles for the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Isaak Phillips, left, and goaltender Petr Mrazek during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Sports fans in Las Vegas will have the opportunity for an ultimate road trip in October as long as they are willing to brave some potentially cold weather.

The Raiders and Golden Knights will be in Chicago the same weekend in October, as the schedules of the city’s two most prominent franchises intersect.

The NHL released the full schedule for the upcoming season Tuesday, and the defending champion Knights are set to play the Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday, Oct. 21.

It has been known for some time that the Raiders would play the Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 22.

Chicago ranked No. 5 in the Review-Journal’s rankings of best NFL road trip cities for fans, which was published in 2022.

Several airlines offer nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Chicago on Oct. 20, including Southwest, Frontier, Spirit, American, and United.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

