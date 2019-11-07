Mason Taylor thriving as PBR rookie in Las Vegas

Mason Taylor, 20, attended the PBR World Finals in 2015, and vowed he wouldn’t return to Las Vegas until he became a professional cowboy.

Mason Taylor rides El Big Bad for just under eight seconds during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mason Taylor rides El Big Bad for just under eight seconds during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Opening ceremonies for the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Daniel Tinsman flips over I'm Legit Too after getting the horns during the PBR Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alisson De Souza hangs on by a boot to Soy El Fuego during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alan de Souza grabs onto the rails after a successful ride on Mad Child during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bullfighter Frank runs to escape the horns of a bull during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Luciano De Castro hangs tight atop Gangster Party during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Luciano De Castro gets bucked off the side of Gangster Party during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dalton Kasel is pleased with his ride on Too Dirty during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Rodeo clown Flint Rasmussen trades a fan a belt buckle for a jacket during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chase Outlaw sits back atop of Foghorn Leghorn during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chase Outlaw, center, watches the replay above to see he rode the eight seconds needed atop of Foghorn Leghorn during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Safety man Derrick Begay is bathed in colored lights as during the opening ceremonies of PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jared Parsonage comes off sideways from Good Night Robicheaux during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Alan de Souza lays back atop of Mad Child during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Daniel Tinsman flips over I'm Legit Too after getting the horns during the PBR Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eduardo Aparecido digs in on Chiseled during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eduardo Aparecido celebrates a successful ride on Chiseled during the PBR World Finals at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mason Taylor hasn’t been to Las Vegas since 2015, the one and only year he attended the PBR World Finals as a fan at Thomas &Mack Center.

“I looked at my buddies that I went with, and said ‘I ain’t never going back until I make it,’ ” Taylor recalled.

He made it all right, because he’s back in Las Vegas this week.

Taylor, 20, is competing in the PBR World Finals in his first year on the tour as one of the top contenders for the PBR’s Rookie of the Year. He rode in 38 events ahead of the PBR World Finals, tallying one victory in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on April 5 and more than $100,000 in prize money thus far.

He was bucked off his bull in 7.03 seconds on Wednesday night and didn’t score during his first ride at T-Mobile Arena. But he hopes to put forth a good showing the rest of the week in his first championship event.

“It just kind of assures me that all my hard work pays off. The time, dedication and everything I put into it is finally paying off,” he said of his return to Las Vegas. “I can’t describe what it feels like. … There’s a bunch of people that make it and try to do this for a living. It’s kind of surreal that I’m able to do this for a living and do what I want to do.”

Taylor grew up in Maypearl, Texas, dreaming of becoming a professional bull rider. And only a professional bull rider. His father rode bulls and coached him in the sport during his childhood.

His mother Angela remembers him as a toddler, practicing on a custom bucking barrel in preparation for a professional career.

“We really noticed the passion, constantly talking about it,” she said. “At the age of 4, he was telling us that he was going to be a world champion. It’s all he’s ever wanted to do his whole life.”

And all he ever did during his his childhood and adolescence.

Taylor said he first realized he could indeed become a professional cowboy after successfully riding a PBR World Finals bull at the age of 14. His confidence flourished, and he accelerated through the amateur circuit and lower level professional leagues before qualifying for the PBR Tour ahead the 2019 season.

He debuted in Reno on Jan. 11 and has spent the season adjusting to the rigors of the top tour.

He was ranked No. 3 in the Rookie of the Year race ahead of the first night of the PBR World Finals and No. 12 overall.

Not bad for a PBR debutante.

“It’s a lot to get used to. Lights, cameras and all that,” he said. “It’s more than what I expected. It’s more than what I hoped for. This is my rookie season and finishing in the top 15, right now going into the finals to finish out the season. I’ve just been building everything toward that.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.