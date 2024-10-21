Professional Bull Riders crown team champion at T-Mobile — PHOTOS
A surprise winner prevailed at the 2024 Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Austin Gamblers were crowned at the 2024 Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.
Led by Dalton Kasel’s tournament-best 92-point ride, the fifth-seeded Gamblers went 9-for-10 on the final day, including 4-for-5 in the elimination tournament’s final game, to outscore the second-seeded Carolina Cowboys 357.50 to 252.50.
Austin reached the title game for a second straight season in historic fashion. In the semifinals, the Gamblers upset the top-seeded Kansas City Outlaws by 75.25 points, 432.75 to 357.50, with the only perfect game during the league’s 2024 championship event.