Professional Bull Riders crown team champion at T-Mobile — PHOTOS

A surprise winner prevailed at the 2024 Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Carolina Cowboys’ Derek Kolbaba rides a bull at the Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kansas City Outlaws’ Brennon Eldred rides a bull at the Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Austin Gamblers pose for photos after winning the Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Austin Gamblers’ Jose Vitor Leme rides a bull at the Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Fans of Jose Vitor Leme, who is from Brazil originally, cheer after he scored high enough to secure the Austin Gamblers’ win at the Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Carolina Cowboys’ Daylon Swearingen, right, hugs teammate Andrei Scoparo, left, at the Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kansas City Outlaws’ Koltin Hevalow rides a bull at the Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Carolina Cowboys’ Daylon Swearingen rides a bull at the Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Kansas City Outlaws’ Sandro Batista rides a bull at the Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Fans of the Austin Gamblers cheer after rider Jose Vitor Leme earned a high score at the Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Austin Gamblers’ Jose Vitor Leme holds the trophy as teammates open bottles of champagne after winning the Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Austin Gamblers were crowned at the 2024 Professional Bull Riders Teams Championship on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Led by Dalton Kasel’s tournament-best 92-point ride, the fifth-seeded Gamblers went 9-for-10 on the final day, including 4-for-5 in the elimination tournament’s final game, to outscore the second-seeded Carolina Cowboys 357.50 to 252.50.

Austin reached the title game for a second straight season in historic fashion. In the semifinals, the Gamblers upset the top-seeded Kansas City Outlaws by 75.25 points, 432.75 to 357.50, with the only perfect game during the league’s 2024 championship event.