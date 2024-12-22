Hill: One more time — Rebels, thanks for the memories

UNLV fans can never thank the Rebels enough for delivering the best season in program history. Here’s one more word of gratitude, especially to the team’s leaders.

UNLV players celebrate after defeating Cal in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Many words have been written and said about the players responsible for the best season in UNLV football history.

It’s probably not enough.

What the players did on the field was phenomenal, and each and every one who contributed should be incredibly proud. But it was also a good group off the field and in the community.

The leadership group set the path.

Guys like Jacob De Jesus, a loving father who endured the loss of his own dad during the season.

And Ricky White III, a player who had every chance to cash in on his final collegiate season but chose to stay to help build something special while sacrificing his body to become one of the best special teamers in the country in addition to an elite receiver.

Or Hajj-Malik Williams, who stepped into a very difficult situation to help stabilize a season that could have spiraled out of control.

Perhaps nobody more exemplified the spirit of the program’s turnaround than linebacker Jackson Woodard.

The heart and soul of the team poured every bit of energy into UNLV football from the moment he stepped on campus until the last play of the LA Bowl.

They, along with all of their teammates, should be the ones remembered during this time and not all the coaching changes and portal comings and goings.

