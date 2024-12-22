46°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Adam Hill

Hill: One more time — Rebels, thanks for the memories

UNLV players celebrate after defeating Cal in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18 ...
UNLV players celebrate after defeating Cal in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Penn State linebacker Tony Rojas returns an interception for a touchdown while being chased by ...
Hill: Save the complaints about a few duds, the CFP is awesome
UNLV head coach Barry Odom watches his players during warmups of their NCAA football game again ...
Hill: Barry Odom was always going to leave UNLV. But for Purdue?
UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) scrambles with the ball in front of Boise State defens ...
Hill: After all these years, UNLV should be proud, even in defeat
Memphis running back Mario Anderson Jr. (2) breaks a tackle en route to a 29-yard touchdown run ...
Hill: Sorry doubters, College Football Playoff already a winning idea
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2024 - 10:12 pm
 

Many words have been written and said about the players responsible for the best season in UNLV football history.

It’s probably not enough.

What the players did on the field was phenomenal, and each and every one who contributed should be incredibly proud. But it was also a good group off the field and in the community.

The leadership group set the path.

Guys like Jacob De Jesus, a loving father who endured the loss of his own dad during the season.

And Ricky White III, a player who had every chance to cash in on his final collegiate season but chose to stay to help build something special while sacrificing his body to become one of the best special teamers in the country in addition to an elite receiver.

Or Hajj-Malik Williams, who stepped into a very difficult situation to help stabilize a season that could have spiraled out of control.

Perhaps nobody more exemplified the spirit of the program’s turnaround than linebacker Jackson Woodard.

The heart and soul of the team poured every bit of energy into UNLV football from the moment he stepped on campus until the last play of the LA Bowl.

They, along with all of their teammates, should be the ones remembered during this time and not all the coaching changes and portal comings and goings.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES