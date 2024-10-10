UNLV star receiver also makes impact on special teams

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White knows he can improve his NFL draft stock by contributing on special teams, and the senior has blocked two punts this season.

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) scores a touchdown off a blocked punt on the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) disrupts Syracuse Orange punter Jack Stonehouse (41) from punting the ball, forcing a run and an eventual turnover during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Syracuse Orange punter Jack Stonehouse (41) is unable to punt as UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) disrupts his routine during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 05, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV star wide receiver Ricky White entered the season with clear expectations for himself: To “be the best receiver in the nation” and block at least two punts.

White is already having his way on the Rebels’ punt return unit, and the All-American is stacking up accolades for his versatility. He wants to get selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, and he improved his interview skills over the offseason with that goal in mind. While he has said his dedication to making an impact on special teams is motivated by the desire to help his team, it could be substantive for his pro stock.

The senior wideout was named the Mountain West special teams player of the week Monday, making him the first Rebel to earn the honor in more than one category. He was named the conference’s offensive player of the week during the 2023 season.

His most recent nod acknowledged his performance in the Rebels’ loss to Syracuse on Friday. The effort saw White force an abandoned punt attempt, resulting in a 13-yard loss for the Orange that led to a UNLV touchdown. White then blocked a punt attempt in the second half, sending the ball back more than 40 yards and into the end zone, where linebacker Charles Correa recovered it for a touchdown that tied the game.

White has already reached his goal, having also blocked a punt in a blowout win over Utah Tech and recovering a blocked punt against Fresno State.

But White wants even more, saying Monday he anticipates “about two, three more” blocked punts this season.

‘Tremendous value’

UNLV coach Barry Odom said Monday that White practices every day with an emphasis on special teams.

“That kept us in the game the other night,” Odom said. “And he understands his role in that. He’s got such tremendous value on his practice habits, his elite playmaking skill. Whoever is drafting him is going to make a really, really great decision for the organization, because he’s so versatile.”

White credits UNLV special teams coordinator James Shibest for putting him in the position to make a difference.

It’s standard on the Rebels for players to take the field at multiple positions, a trend illustrated by Jacob De Jesus’ and Jackson Woodard’s utilization.

According to longtime NFL agent and Las Vegas resident Steve Caric, special teams skills can make a difference in a professional career.

“I think that in youth, high school and college sports, special teams are maybe viewed by players as not as important as the positions they play on offense or defense,” he said. “But, in the NFL, the margins are so small between teams. Games are won and lost on special teams … So I tell my young clients all the time: If you come in and you’re not a first-, second- or third-round pick that’s starting on offense or defense immediately, you better be starting on special teams, or you may not be on the team.”

White opted to return to the Rebels after multiple NFL mock drafts projected him as a Day 3 pick (rounds 4 through 7) in the 2024 draft.

Caric, the senior vice president of football at high-powered agency Wasserman, said teams are looking for two types of players on Day 3.

The first are players with the important natural attributes, such as height, weight and speed. These players can be “a little more raw” and drafted as a developmental player.

The second are players with special teams skills.

“And not necessarily in that order,” said Caric, adding that immediate special teams production could be more valuable than developing someone into an offensive or defensive starter.

Up next

Who: UNLV at Utah State

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Maverik Stadium, Logan, Utah

TV: CBSSN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -19; total 65½