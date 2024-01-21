Hill: UNLV’s Go-Go offense gets shoutout on NFL broadcast
The UNLV football team’s national profile is increasing after a standout first season under coach Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.
It’s not often the UNLV football program gets a positive mention during an NFL playoff broadcast.
Sure, the occasional alum will make an appearance in a game, and former quarterback Shane Steichen got a lot of love last year as a coordinator on the Eagles’ Super Bowl run and will probably take the Colts to the playoffs in the future as a head coach.
But there was a pretty cool moment during the radio broadcast of the AFC wild-card game last week between Kansas City and Miami.
The Dolphins lined up in an unorthodox backfield formation that analyst Ross Tucker immediately recognized.
Tucker said the Dolphins were taking a page out of the playbook of UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense, and he credited the Rebels for a successful season.
That is major progress for Barry Odom’s program as the Rebels try to put themselves on the national map.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.