55°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Adam Hill

Hill: UNLV’s Go-Go offense gets shoutout on NFL broadcast

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2024 - 6:07 pm
 
Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion coaches from the sidelines during the UNLV spring showcase ...
Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion coaches from the sidelines during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It’s not often the UNLV football program gets a positive mention during an NFL playoff broadcast.

Sure, the occasional alum will make an appearance in a game, and former quarterback Shane Steichen got a lot of love last year as a coordinator on the Eagles’ Super Bowl run and will probably take the Colts to the playoffs in the future as a head coach.

But there was a pretty cool moment during the radio broadcast of the AFC wild-card game last week between Kansas City and Miami.

The Dolphins lined up in an unorthodox backfield formation that analyst Ross Tucker immediately recognized.

Tucker said the Dolphins were taking a page out of the playbook of UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense, and he credited the Rebels for a successful season.

That is major progress for Barry Odom’s program as the Rebels try to put themselves on the national map.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
2
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 51-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 51-year career
3
New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show
New Costco store coming to Las Vegas, records show
4
Former Las Vegas casino mogul cuts mansion price
Former Las Vegas casino mogul cuts mansion price
5
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
What are UNLV’s quarterback options for 2024?
What are UNLV’s quarterback options for 2024?
Adam Hill’s best of 2023: Strawther’s shot, Moreau’s courage stand out
Adam Hill’s best of 2023: Strawther’s shot, Moreau’s courage stand out
Hill: Stop complaining about the transfer portal
Hill: Stop complaining about the transfer portal
The road to Las Vegas: How each AFC team can reach Super Bowl
The road to Las Vegas: How each AFC team can reach Super Bowl
Hill: Metric offers red flag about approach of new Raiders coach
Hill: Metric offers red flag about approach of new Raiders coach
What draft position would Raiders have if season ended today?
What draft position would Raiders have if season ended today?