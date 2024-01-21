Hill: UNLV’s Go-Go offense gets shoutout on NFL broadcast

The UNLV football team’s national profile is increasing after a standout first season under coach Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion coaches from the sidelines during the UNLV spring showcase game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

It’s not often the UNLV football program gets a positive mention during an NFL playoff broadcast.

Sure, the occasional alum will make an appearance in a game, and former quarterback Shane Steichen got a lot of love last year as a coordinator on the Eagles’ Super Bowl run and will probably take the Colts to the playoffs in the future as a head coach.

But there was a pretty cool moment during the radio broadcast of the AFC wild-card game last week between Kansas City and Miami.

The Dolphins lined up in an unorthodox backfield formation that analyst Ross Tucker immediately recognized.

Tucker said the Dolphins were taking a page out of the playbook of UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense, and he credited the Rebels for a successful season.

That is major progress for Barry Odom’s program as the Rebels try to put themselves on the national map.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.