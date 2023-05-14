84°F
Adam Hill

Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2023 - 7:48 pm
 
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) steals the puck from Vegas Golden Knights center Nic ...
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) steals the puck from Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The NHL continues to find ways to turn away potential viewers.

Sunday night’s Game 6 between the Golden Knights and the Oilers, one of the most entertaining series the league has to offer, featuring some of the sport’s biggest stars, will air at 7 p.m.

On a Sunday. With no other NHL games all day and the only NBA playoff game at 12:30 p.m.

So anyone in the Eastern time zone will need to be up well past midnight to watch the third period of what could be an elimination game for Connor McDavid.

Obviously, it’s not a decision made by the NHL. ESPN has the first right to air the game, and the network will air “Sunday Night Baseball” before Game 6.

The league’s return to ESPN last year on a seven-year deal was great for exposure. It was the right decision.

But this is far from ideal.

Read the rest of Adam Hill’s Sunday Out of Bounds column here.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

