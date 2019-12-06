60°F
Brent Musburger

Raiders need to slow ‘Mr. December’ Derrick Henry

By Brent Musburger Special to the Review-Journal
December 6, 2019 - 12:32 pm
 

December for most means Santa Claus and the holiday festivities surrounding the most wonderful time of the year.

But for the Raiders, it simply means here comes Tennessee running back Derrick Henry. He is the NFL’s version of Mr. December.

Last Sunday, Henry pounded the Colts in Indianapolis for 149 yards and one touchdown as the Titans won their third straight game and the fifth of their last six.

If the Raiders are to end their two-game nightmare (outscored 74-12), they must control Henry. In 14 December games, the former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama has carried 225 times for 1,176 yards and 14 TDs. He is averaging 5.2 yards a carry. In September, October and November, Henry has averaged 4.4 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.

Here comes Mr. December rolling into Oakland, and he is not bringing a bag full of toys.

For those of us who play season win totals, down the stretch we come. I am feeling pretty cocky about the Raiders over six. Need one more, lads. The rest? Not so certain.

— Chiefs under 10½. They are now at eight wins. Need the Patriots offense to show up Sunday, because Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will put points on the board. I was very happy to see the Bears’ winning ways against Dallas on Thursday night, because the Chiefs are at Chicago on Dec. 22. The Chiefs also have home games remaining against Denver and the Chargers. They should win both. So for me to have any chance at the under, I am counting on the Brady bunch.

— Cardinals under 5. Currently with three wins with the Steelers, Browns, Seahawks and Rams the rest of the way. I’m optimistic, but Kyler Murray — if healthy — is a dangerous QB.

— Dolphins under 4½. Now sitting at three. Uh-oh. Did not expect to sweat this one out. After upsetting the Eagles for win No. 3, they have three winnable games at the Jets and Giants and home to the Bengals. Win or lose I think Brian Flores is Coach of the Year for keeping a tanking franchise focused on the field. You should never count out somebody who grew up in Brooklyn.

Hope to cash those tickets because that’s what it’s all about.

More Betting: Follow at reviewjournal.com/betting.

Brent Musburger’s betting column appears Saturday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He is host of “My Guys in the Desert” weekdays from 2 to 4 p.m. on VSiN.com, SiriusXM 204 and 920 AM The Game.

