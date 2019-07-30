107°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Ed Graney

Brandon Marshall dreams of being with Raiders in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 29, 2019 - 6:24 pm
 

NAPA, Calif. — He can see it and feel it and maybe even smell that natural grass being rolled in via field trays, envisioning a time when the dream becomes reality. Foolish is the person who doubts Brandon Marshall’s pursuit.

Overcoming odds is his thing, after all.

He wants to finish on his own terms, and that means as an NFL linebacker playing in his hometown, a thought so preposterous until just a few years ago that talking about it now still seems a fantasy.

“It would be like a fairy tale,” Marshall said. “Obviously, I have to make it, but just thinking about it gives me goose-bumps.”

The Raiders are coming to Las Vegas and Marshall is going to do every last thing to be part of that 2020 roster, the Cimarron-Memorial High product having signed a one-year deal with the team this season, his eighth since being a fifth-round draft pick by the Jaguars out of UNR in 2012.

I think of Marshall and how fitting such a conclusion it would be to play out his career in the new Raiders stadium, and yet football isn’t close to being the primary reason for hoping it happens.

His impact can and has been so much more than on Sundays.

It is called the Williams-Marshall Cares Leadership Program and the goal is to create tomorrow’s leaders from local at-risk youth through acts of service and education. It’s a mentorship that could have a far more personal impact should Marshall be playing in Las Vegas and around those his program (which also has a chapter in Colorado) directly affects.

“Each of the kids has to maintain a certain GPA and have a certain number of community service hours and not get into trouble at school,” Marshall said. “We put them around doctors and lawyers and successful business professionals. We recently took them to CNN in Atlanta for some volunteer work and they saw the house Martin Luther King Jr., grew up in.

“I’m just trying to create our next leaders. That’s very important to me. I never had a father figure growing up. I had to figure things out on my own about being a man. I know everyone doesn’t become (an NFL player). Some go the other way. But it’s important that I try and guide these kids on the right path.”

His journey to remaining with the Raiders after this season won’t be easy, Marshall having been limited to 11 games and 42 tackles last year with a knee injury.

But he has practiced the opening three days of training camp and is an above-average cover linebacker on a team that couldn’t defend a tackling sled last season. So in a matchup league of running backs and tight ends that need to be accounted for, Marshall on the weak side in base defense and also seeing time in a nickel package could prove valuable.

He is 29 and has been to the depths of the NFL by getting cut and to its summit by winning a Super Bowl with the Broncos, and every twist and turn and life on the practice squad in between.

A mother’s love

He was 10 when his mother, Barbara, hid Brandon and older brother Marcus in a Las Vegas shelter, concealed with other victims from those who inflicted all the pain and suffering, cloaked in secrecy among others crouched in the corner, shut off from the outside world and more bruises.

Marshall’s father was abusing his mother over and over. She just couldn’t take it any more.

Marshall has bought his mother a new home in Las Vegas, and it’s expected she will move back from Denver, where her son played six seasons before the Broncos declined the option on his contract in February, making him a free agent.

A month later, a guy named Jon Gruden called.

“We were taught to hate the Silver and Black (in Denver),” Marshall said. “Me personally, I never hated the Raiders. It’s just the aesthetic that came with being a Bronco. So, when they didn’t bring me back and the Raiders were on the table, I was all in. I’m like, ‘Cool. This is where I want to go anyway.’”

He wanted to go there and he wants to stay, his dream perhaps not yet within a close grasp, but a possibility all the same.

Brandon Marshall wants like nobody’s business to come home and play.

He can see it and feel it and maybe even smell it.

Las Vegas would also be much better for it, especially its youth.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Raiders Videos
Raiders offensive line a focus at training camp
During the offseason, the Oakland Raiders looked to bolster their offensive line with the addition of offensive tackle Trent Brown. Offensive coordinator Greg Olson, tackles Brown and Kolton Miller, and running back Doug Martin talked about how the o-line is shaping up during training camp.
Raiders Training Camp Day 2 Wrap Up - VIDEO
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken discuss what they saw on the second day of Raiders training camp from Napa, Ca.
Raiders Training Camp Day 1 Wrap Up
Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken wrap up the first day of Raiders Training Camp in Napa, Ca.
Carr, Williams, Incognito speak at Raiders training camp
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Tyrell Williams and offensive guard Richie Incognito spoke to media following the first day of training camp. Incognito spoke about mental health awareness while Carr and Williams spoke about Antonio Brown.
Video - Raiders WR Antonio Brown placed on non-football injury list
The Raiders announced on Friday, just one day prior to the start of the team's NFL training camp in Napa, that star wide receiver Antonio Brown was placed on the non-football injury list. Michael Gehlken updates on just how long Brown might be out. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation: Raiders WR Antonio Brown arrives in Napa in a hot air balloon, injury updates - VIDEO
Raiders general manager and head coach Jon Gruden held a press conference from team's training camp in Napa to address some of the latest topics, including Antonio Brown's arrival in a hot air balloon. The Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken, Ed Graney and Cassie Soto break down the latest. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts views Las Vegas stadium as opportunity
MGM Resorts International intends to offer tailgating experiences at its resorts before and after events at Raiders stadium. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Rookies in 2019
With 3 first round draft picks a lot of attention is going to be on the Raiders rookies this year. Listen to Michael Gehlken breakdown who to watch out for in training camp.
Raiders Position Breakdown
The Raiders are starting training camp and there are going to be some battles for positions. Ed Graney and Michael Gehlken talk with Cassie Soto about the matchups.
Las Vegas Stadium Update: AEG to Manage Operations - Video
The Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board met on July 18 to discuss construction updates, including the newest partnership with AEG Facilities. AEG will be responsible for the stadium’s operations, as well as scheduling events on the days the Raiders are not playing.
Raiders top out Henderson Headquarters - Video
The NFL’s Raiders have topped out its Henderson headquarters. The team recently held a quarterly lunch with workers that included a steel beam signing ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stadium Show: Raiders Stadium On Schedule For Completion - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium continues to be on schedule despite taking down trusses off the top of the stadium for realignment. Stadium show host Ed Graney and business reporter Rick Velotta go over all of the updates to the Las Vegas Stadium and what workers have been able to accomplish despite the complication.
Raiders Stadium Construction Update - VIDEO
The Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is still on track to be complete by 2020 when the team arrives.
Golden Knights, Raiders Unite for Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
Golden Knights and Raiders players alike were more than excited to join together in a charity softball game to raise money for pediatric cancer. Players from both teams cannot wait for the Raiders to arrive in Las Vegas so more joint events can take place.
Golden Knights and Raiders Raise over $100K in Charity Softball Game - Video Highlights
In the first-ever Battle For Vegas Charity Softball Game, the Golden Knights and Raiders raised $136,000 for the Tyler Robinson Foundation. At the end of the nights, it was the Raiders that raised the Battle For Vegas trophy, after beating the Golden Knights 20-16. Take a look at some of the highlights from the game!
Raiders Mini-camp Begins - VIDEO
The Raiders have started their mandatory mini-camp with the announcement of HBO's Hard Knocks training camp show.
Jon Gruden on the comeback of Richie Incognito, making Rodney Hudson a long-time Raider - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about the state of the offensive line, wanting to make center Rodney Hudson a Raider for a long time and where guard Richie Incognito fits in with the team. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Darren Waller a Standout among Raiders Tight Ends - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden had high praise for tight end Darren Waller during a press conference at mandatory minicamp in Alameda, Calif. Waller spoke about developing his skills to play the position as well. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden says he is not talking to his brother again over Hard Knocks on HBO - Video
Prior to the announcement being made that the Oakland Raiders would be featured on Hard Knocks on HBO, head coach Jon Gruden hinted that maybe the team would be on the show and said he would not talk to his brother, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, again. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith Ready to Battle for Vegas - Video
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith is ready to Battle For Vegas in a charity softball game that will feature various celebrity athletes, including teammates Jonathan Marchessault, Ryan Reaves and Erik Haula. Smith's team will face off against former Raider Marcus Allen and his teammates, including Vontaze Burfict, Josh Jacobs and Maurice Hurst. The charity softball game is set to take place on Saturday, June 15th at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
Raiders talk about the additions of Richie Incognito and Antonio Brown
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson, offensive tackle Trent Brown and safety Lamarcus Joyner discuss the additions of offensive guard Richie Incognito and wide receiver Antonio Brown at an OTA session. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders WR Antonio Brown says building camaraderie is key - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown talks about learning a new offense, developing a relationship with quarterback Derek Carr and his new teammates. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sign Richie Incognito to one-year deal - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock met with the media prior to the start of an offseason training session to discuss the signing of offensive guard Richie Incognito. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayock discusses signing Incognito
Raiders GM Mike Mayock speaks to media regarding the team signing Richie Incognito.
Raiders Stadium Gets New Angles From Above - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium Authority has released new drone footage of the Las Vegas Stadium.
Kolton Miller vows to be better for the Raiders in 2019 - Video
After suffering several injuries in his rookie season with the Oakland Raiders, a healthy Kolton Miller vows to perform better at left tackle and talks about the potential the offensive line has. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carr says to get used to him, he'll be around awhile - VIDEO
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responds to rumors that team was going to draft a quarterback in the 2019 NFL Draft with the intention of replacing him. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Stadium on Schedule For Completion, Safety Standards - VIDEO
The Raiders Stadium continues its construction on schedule and reporters Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and special guest project director on the Las Vegas Stadium Paul Dudzinsky go over all the latest updates.
Carr says he's making strides in Gruden's offense - VIDEO
Derek Carr, Doug Martin, Kolton Miller and Tyrell Williams discuss their experiences in the offseason, getting to work together and how their roles will be defined as training gets underway organized team activities. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden says Raiders improved supporting cast should help Carr this season
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about how the team chemistry is developing, what areas the they've improved their roster and how it'll help quarterback Derek Carr. (Heidi Fang / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders practice facility taking shape
The Las Vegas Raiders 323,000-square-foot headquarters and practice facility in Henderson targeted to complete construction by spring of 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders stadium canopy truss install time-lapse
Sixty-five ton canopy truss is lifted into place on Raiders stadium.
THE LATEST
 
Raiders hoping Trent Brown lives up to massive paycheck
By / RJ

A Super Bowl champion with the Patriots last season and then made the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history by the Raiders, Brown at right tackle will be among those protecting quarterback Derek Carr.

 
UNLV’s Tony Sanchez embraces new Fertitta Football Complex
By / RJ

Already, the new UNLV football complex has paid off with several commitments for the 2020 recruiting class, pledges from the sorts of players who likely would have never considered the Rebels if not for such dedication to an on-campus facility.