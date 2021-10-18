Grading Raiders’ 34-24 win against Broncos

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson did a masterful job getting the likes of running back Kenyan Drake and wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards involved in the attack.

Raiders free safety Trevon Moehrig (25) celebrates an interception with teammates versus the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks for the end zone during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo. The Raiders won, 34-24. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates his touchdown in the end zone during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo. The Raiders won, 34-24. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon (22, right) eyes a fumble with teammate middle linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) ultimately recovering it during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) eases into the end zone over the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates his interception over the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is surprised by a penalty call versus the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia makes a call in a timeout huddle versus the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) celebrates his touchdown score with Raiders guard John Simpson (76), Raiders center Andre James (68) and Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colo. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) looks to run away from Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (21) on the way to the end zone during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) extends the ball over the goal line versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks to a hole in the offensive line versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia yells to players on the bench versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

How the Raiders performed in a 34-24 win against the Broncos.

Offense: A

Offensive coordinator Greg Olson did a masterful job getting the likes of running back Kenyan Drake and wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards involved in the attack. Drake was especially impressive in scoring twice. There is no question that Denver was at a disadvantage — not knowing the play-calling tendencies of Olson. That, plus the linebacker corps of the Broncos was severely beaten up. But the Raiders struck from every conceivable angle, with quarterback Derek Carr completing 18-of-27 for 341 yards with two scores. Ruggs led all receivers with three catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. The Raiders also snapped an 11-game streak in which they hadn’t scored on their first possession of a game.

Defense: A

Call it relentless pressure without much blitzing. The Raiders were all over Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater most of the day, led by one of the better efforts of Maxx Crosby’s young career. He finished with three sacks, six tackles and five quarterback hits. Quinton Jefferson added a sack, and Cory Littleton and Damion Square combined for another. Interceptions went to Johnathan Abram, Tre’von Moehrig and Brandon Facyson. In all, the Raiders has 17 quarterback hits. Solomon Thomas also forced a fumble of Bridgewater, which was recovered by Denzel Perryman.

Special teams: B-plus

Usually the most consistent part of the team, there was a little slippage. Daniel Carlson snapped a streak of 27 made field goals inside the 50 when he didn’t convert from 43. The kick coverage teams were fantastic. AJ Cole was his usual terrific self, averaging 57 yards on four punts with a long of 71.

Coaching: A-plus

In what had to be one of the more emotional weeks of his professional career, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia had the Raiders prepared and motivated despite such great distraction. He stayed out of his coordinators’ way — Olson on offense and Gus Bradley on defense — and allowed them to deftly handle their sides of the ball. Bisaccia looked very much the part of a leader.

—Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal