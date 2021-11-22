61°F
Ed Graney

Grading the Raiders’ 32-13 loss to Cincinnati

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2021 - 5:21 pm
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a pass under pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) sacks Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

How the Raiders performed in a 32-13 loss to the Bengals.

Offense: Z

You can’t get any lower than the last letter of the alphabet. At one point between this week and last, the Raiders missed converting on third down 14 straight times. The first half play-calling was bizarre. Meaning not any good. The Raiders had first-and-goal from the 9 and called a run and two passes in the flat. Gained a total of three yards. Derek Carr then checked into a run on third-and-7 from the 50. Kenyan Drake gained three yards. Carr was 19-of-27 for 215 yards with a score, an interception and a fumble. The Raiders have averaged 13 points in five losses.

Defense: D

More foolish penalties —all on third down when the Raiders had the Bengals stopped — led directly to Cincinnati’s 10 first-half points. You had unnecessary roughness calls on Yannick Ngakoue and Brandon Facyson and offsides on Quinton Jefferson. Just brutal. Another penalty of pass interference occurred on a third scoring drive for the Bengals. But considering how long this defense was on the field — Cincinnati controlled the ball for 37:20 — it almost did enough to win. But didn’t.

Special teams: B

Daniel Carlson made good from 26 and 47 yards on field goals. Punter AJ Cole averaged 46.5 yards over four attempts, dropping two inside the 20. But the kick coverage leaked at the worst possible time, allowing the Bengals to begin possession at their own 38 following a fourth-quarter Raiders touchdown. Cincinnati then went and scored one of its own, essentially ending the game.

Coaching: F

If there was ever a honeymoon period for interim coach Rich Bisaccia, it’s over. The rash of penalties is a direct reflection of lacking attention to detail and accountability. We told you about the early play-calling from offensive coordinator Greg Olson. Gus Bradley can’t line up for his defensive players or stop them from hitting quarterbacks when the ball is away, but someone has to begin taking responsibility for all the mental miscues. Bisaccia also showed poor clock management at the end of the first half when leaving two timeouts on the board.

Ed Graney, Review-Journal

