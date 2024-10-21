Graney: A loss is a win for the dreadful Raiders at this point

The Raiders, after losing to the Rams on Sunday to drop to 2-5 this season, can turn their attention to the future. Losses are now wins.

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates his touchdown with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) as Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) walks away during the first half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Hey, look at this way: Every loss is a win.

If you hadn’t already, think about the future. About what a high NFL draft pick might mean. About the opportunity to discover a franchise quarterback that is so desperately needed.

Because if you can’t beat this bad a Rams side, this depleted a Rams side, then a long-term vision is the only kind you should promote internally right now.

Anything else is irresponsible. And foolish.

The Raiders lost 20-15 to those Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the visitors again haunted by issues that have directly led to a 2-5 record: Turnovers, untimely penalties and questionable coaching decisions.

All the things that make a bad team appear even worse.

“Sounds like a broken record,” coach Antonio Pierce said.

One drive tells all

Believe it. One drive can epitomize a team’s struggles. One drive can define the state by which it exists. The Raiders had one Sunday.

They were trailing 20-12 with 10:11 remaining when this ensued: The team advanced 66 yards over 15 plays in more than seven minutes. They Raiders were running the ball well. They had a first-and-goal from the 4-yard line. They were this close.

The Raiders then called three straight pass plays that gained a total of zero yards. It was fourth-and-goal from the 4 and the Raiders lined up to go for it. But then rookie right tackle DJ Glaze was called for a false start, making it fourth-and-goal from the 9 with 2:50 to go.

The Raiders chose to kick a field goal.

It all came into focus then. How one drive can show a team’s warts.

Pierce said he kicked to go down 20-15 because his team had all three of its timeouts and it would get the ball back with a chance to drive and win the game. It did get the ball back with no timeouts and 1:39 remaining — at its own 11-yard line.

It was the wrong call to kick a field goal. So wrong. I suppose those who bet the under agreed with the decision, but it in no way helped the Raiders’ chances to win.

At worse, you miss on fourth down and have the Rams pinned deep inside their own territory. You have a much better opportunity to possess the ball at a better position than the 11.

The Raiders have a bad offense. There was no reason to believe it could drive the length of the field with under two minutes left and no timeouts. It hadn’t reached the end zone all afternoon.

This is what it has been like. Bad play calling, an untimely penalty, a bad coaching decision. This is the sort of stuff that has felled the Raiders time and again.

Which is why it’s so critical to think down the road at this point. To make decisions based on next year and the one following that.

Brady needs power

Maybe the addition of Tom Brady as a minority owner brings positive change. He should have a loud voice moving forward. He should have a say in all things football related.

For now, the Raiders limp home with another loss. Undefeated Kansas City is on deck at Allegiant Stadium next week.

Gardner Minshew returned at quarterback after Aidan O’Connell suffered a thumb injury in the first quarter. Minshew committed four turnovers (three interceptions and a fumble), giving him 10 on the year.

“It’s on me, man,” he said. “I’m not going to sulk. I’m not going to pout. Whatever we need to do to fix it, I’m going to do it.”

The effort is there for the Raiders. The desire is there. The ability just isn’t.

So, you know, a loss seems like a win at this point.

