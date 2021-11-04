Graney: Golden Knights trading for Jack Eichel was a no-brainer

The Golden Knights addressed what has been their most pressing need, landing one of the NHL’s best centers to direct a top line with Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty.

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) skates during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers in Buffalo, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

Things will become much clearer in three to four months, when we see how Jack Eichel responds to contact on ice.

For now, consider the Golden Knights trading for the Buffalo Sabres star in this manner: a no-brainer.

The upside, in this case, is like premium streaming services.

Too much of a potentially good thing not to jump in with both skates.

The Knights on Thursday addressed what has been their most pressing need, landing one of the NHL’s best centers to direct a top line with Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty. When all are healthy, of course. None is right now.

If that occurs, you’re looking at one of the world’s best lines. Colorado and Boston might have just made some room at such an elevated status.

If the No. 1 line shakes out that way. You never know what the Knights might do with their roster.

There is risk

It’s true there is risk to the trade. Perhaps great risk. Eichel will soon undergo artificial disk replacement surgery, a procedure never performed on an NHL player. This isn’t fixing a torn ACL. This is about the neck and spine.

“We have a lot of respect for the work that has gone into this from his agent, his second-opinion doctors, the experts and specialists he has seen,” Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “They’re acting in what they believe is in the best interest of Jack’s health.”

You don’t necessarily need an elite center to win the Stanley Cup, but it sure makes things easier. The same can be said for a top defenseman, which is why the Knights signed Alex Pietrangelo to a seven-year free agent contract last year.

The giveback for Eichel was actually less than most imagined. The Knights sent forward Alex Tuch and top prospect Peyton Krebs, a conditional first-round draft pick in 2022 and a second-rounder in 2023 for Eichel and a third-round pick.

Hey. Things are tough right now. The Knights are one injury from coach Pete DeBoer lacing them up. I’m guessing he’s a tad out of form.

So it happened again. A star player was available, and the Knights went after him. In Krebs, they again moved a first-round pick for (far) more seasoned talent, much like when dealing Nick Suzuki and Erik Brannstrom and Cody Glass.

The immediate difference this time is obvious: Given the uncertainty of Eichel’s health, it’s not guaranteed the Knights will be Stanley Cup contenders this season.

But he is 25 and a three-time All-Star and in just the fourth season of an eight-year, $80 million contract. He should eventually return to top status among peers. There is time to win big with him. A lot of it.

This sort of player at this age is hardly ever available. Doesn’t happen.

There are major salary cap issues to handle over time by landing Eichel. Heck, the Knights have in excess of $30 million on long-term injured reserve or eligible to be so.

Who knows what that could mean with more players being moved when all the money issues shake out. But that’s what comes with this sort of deal. And it’s worth it.

Beware of Ottawa

There is also this: Beware of big news whenever the Knights travel to Ottawa.

It’s where DeBoer coached his first game with the team after the firing of Gerard Gallant in January 2020.

Now, acquiring Eichel was announced on the morning of a matchup against the Senators.

Just a guess: The mood of everyone involved with the Knights was far more celebratory this time.

“We’re not interested in every big deal,” McCrimmon said. “But it’s easy to sit and do nothing. I don’t think you’re doing the best service to your organization if you aren’t trying to build a winner … We do everything we possibly can to try and help (players) win.”

Did so again Thursday.

This is a no-brainer even with Eichel’s pending surgery.

They had to make the trade.

They had to take the chance.

Ed Graney is a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing and can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.