Graney: Las Vegas umpire living the dream at World Series

Ben Sprague is one of 16 umpires chosen to work the Little League World Series.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Here’s the backstory: His son Logan was a Little League catcher who always thought umpires missed ball and strike calls. So the father told him if he didn’t like it, he should take a class and become one himself. So the kid did.

Then the father grew tired of sitting around for four hours watching the teenage son call two games a day. So the father also took a class and became an umpire.

That was 20 years ago. This week that father, Ben Sprague, is working the ultimate of events for an umpire.

He made it to The Show. The Little League World Series.

He is a 35-year Las Vegas resident and Umpire in Chief of District 4, which pretty much includes everything west of Interstate 15 minus Southern Highlands.

A different time

Sprague is also happier than all heck to hold what can be a thankless job. Being a volunteer umpire has changed dramatically over the years.

This isn’t your father’s Little League and yet in some ways it still is. It still stands for youth development and leadership and turning kids into positive social adults. Sprague is one trying to keep those values very much alive.

But it can be difficult. Some parents can ruin the experience for everyone, especially those Little Leaguers trying to improve.

“It’s hit-and-miss,” Sprague said. “There are parents who have definitely gotten worse, but there are a lot of good ones. For some, it doesn’t matter what we do. They’ll never be happy. I’ll never engage with them. The more your demeanor stays calm, the more it calms them down. Just tune the bad ones out.”

Believe me. It can be the same with the players. Hit-and-miss.

There is more a sense of entitlement with many now. Most follow the lead of coaches and parents. So if there is a lot of chirping going on from them with each call, they will also begin questioning things. If there isn’t such a contentious reaction from adults, you won’t often hear from 12-year-olds.

“It can be a little worrisome,” said Beth Sprague, Ben’s wife. “You hear stories across the country about parents going after umpires. I know he can take care of himself, but it can be a little scary.”

Prefers Little League

Sprague was selected for regionals in San Bernardino in 2015, received a positive evaluation and then worked the junior regionals in 2019. Kept doing clinics. Kept learning. Kept getting better.

He has umpired some club ball but prefers Little League. Too serious a level in the former, not that Little League can’t get pretty intense on a Saturday afternoon at your local ball field. Sprague also worked a small number of high school baseball games. Still prefers Little League.

He is one of 16 umpires chosen for the World Series, as much of a compliment as one could receive at this level. There are thousands who don’t get the call annually, who will never get the call.

“This is the ultimate playground,” Sprague said. “It’s a phenomenal experience. These kids are treated like rock stars and we’re the same way. We bond. We’re 12 years old but just in older bodies. We have to do our job when it comes time to take the field, but we’re having the time of our lives.”

He loves being on the field. Loves working with the kids. Loves the idea that Little League still does its best to hold true to those long-standing values. Loves giving back to the community. Loves the concept that most players can win with grace and lose with dignity. He’s 61 and loves every ounce of being an umpire.

“I’ll do this as long as my body allows me to,” he said.

Good thing the son always disagreed with those ball and strike calls.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.