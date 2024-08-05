Graney: Raiders receiver seeks bigger role beyond special teams

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce believes wide receiver DJ Turner is one of the best special teams players in the NFL. Turner wants more for his career.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — He has stuck in the NFL like so many players over the years, making his way on special teams so he’s valuable enough to secure a roster spot.

But now DJ Turner sees more for his career. Wants more.

A bigger role. More opportunities to make an impact at wide receiver.

Whether the Raiders feel the same will be known in time.

Turner has seen his opportunities increase this training camp, some due to the injury of others and some because he just might be competing for more time.

Sweeps. Screens. Your usual passing routes.

He’s definitely getting a look. He has hardly been treated like an afterthought.

A step forward

“The goal is to get better each day and each year so I feel like I’m taking a step forward,” Turner said. “Establishing a role in this offense has been a goal since I started here. Special teams was the easiest way for me to stay on the field. I needed to do what I had to do to play.”

He was an undrafted free agent in 2021 who has spent time on the practice squad and injured reserve. But the Raiders keep bringing him back. He’s reliable. Does all the right things. They can depend on him.

It won’t be easy having the sort of impact he desires on offense. Not with a depth chart that begins with Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers and continues with the likes of Tre Tucker (who hasn’t enjoyed the best of camps), Kristian Wilkerson and Jalen Guyton (now healthy).

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce was asked if a player like Turner was on the bubble of being cut.

Didn’t sound like it.

“I think DJ has put himself in a good position,” Pierce said. “He’s one of the best special teams players on our team and I think in the NFL. Very productive as a gunner, very active.”

Turner has a long ways to go on offense. A really long way.

He has one career target, no receptions and four carries for 26 yards.

But the idea that he had taken a significant step forward took root in his mind December 14. He forced and recovered a fumble on punt coverage in the Raiders’ 63-21 victory against the Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Turner said he stopped looking over his shoulder then. That his confidence soared.

“I just want to roll with that into this season,” he said.

Turner watches a ton of football at all levels. Is a student of the game. Says it helps him have a better feel for things. Guides him in certain situations.

Which could really aid him with this season’s new kickoff rules.

Returning kicks won’t be the same if he’s called upon, not with the ball bouncing at him at high speeds in the landing zone. He says it’s like fielding a baseball. Says the only thing you can do is try and stay in front of it and do your best to corral it.

“The pieces are coming together with (my game),” Turner said. “Just trying to make the most of the opportunities I’m getting. I don’t want to put myself in a box. I feel like the more opportunities I get, the more I’ll be able to show what I can do in terms of where I fit in. I feel like it’s perfect for me when I’m on the top of my game.

“I feel like I can hone in now and produce.”

A bigger role

He has made a name for himself. Earned a roster spot on special teams in recent seasons.

But Turner wants more now. Wants a bigger role, to make a greater impact, to display his skills at wide receiver.

He’s certainly getting a look.

Now all he has to do is make the team.

