Ed Graney

Pahranagat Valley takes 1A football title, extending state record

Pahranagat Valley takes the field in the second half during the 1A high school football champio ...
Pahranagat Valley takes the field in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game against Eureka at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
By Ed Graney / Las Vegas Review-Journal
Updated November 26, 2024 - 11:23 am

Pahranagat Valley defeated Tonopah 28-6 in the Class 1A football state championship game Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

Pahranagat Valley (13-0) extended its state record with its 24th championship.

Tonopah finishes 10-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.

