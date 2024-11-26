Pahranagat Valley takes 1A football title, extending state record
Pahranagat Valley defeated Tonopah on Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium in the Class 1A football state championship game, adding to its record number of titles.
Pahranagat Valley defeated Tonopah 28-6 in the Class 1A football state championship game Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.
Pahranagat Valley (13-0) extended its state record with its 24th championship.
Tonopah finishes 10-2.
