Pahranagat Valley takes 1A football title, extending state record

Pahranagat Valley defeated Tonopah on Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium in the Class 1A football state championship game, adding to its record number of titles.

Pahranagat Valley takes the field in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game against Eureka at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley defeated Tonopah 28-6 in the Class 1A football state championship game Tuesday at Allegiant Stadium.

Pahranagat Valley (13-0) extended its state record with its 24th championship.

Tonopah finishes 10-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

