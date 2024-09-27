Raiders safety says it’s ‘hard to sleep’ leading up to first start

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao is so excited to make his first start of the season Sunday against the Browns he said he’s had trouble sleeping.

Isaiah Pola-Mao is a Raiders’ third-year safety and a former star at USC.

He also just happens to be the nephew of Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu.

And Pola-Mao, who went undrafted out of USC, is expected to start Sunday against the Browns at Allegiant Stadium in place of safety Marcus Epps, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Raiders’ 36-22 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 22.

The Review-Journal sat down with Pola-Mao this week to learn a little more about him:

RJ: What is the best advice, be it in football or life, that your uncle has given you?

Pola-Mao: “Just sticking to your path. There’s a bunch of things that can get you off course, but as long as you stay humble and focused, keep your circle tight, trust your family, you should be OK.”

RJ: Your thoughts on USC going to the Big Ten?

Pola-Mao: “It is kind of crazy seeing Michigan and USC play in the (same conference). I like it. I like to see those big games. It’s good for the USC program.”

RJ: Michigan 27, USC 24 on Sept. 21. Too soon?

Pola-Mao: “Ah, man, that was a hard one. Shout out to the Trojans, man. They played a hell of a game. Of course, they didn’t come up with the big win, but it was a great game and things are moving in a positive direction.”

RJ: Is it true you almost walked away from football following your senior season at USC?

Pola-Mao: “It is, honestly. My confidence was low, a lot of stuff was going on and I wasn’t really feeling it. I was down on myself. I had people in my corner, my wife and family, and I just stuck to it. Just trusting the process.”

RJ: What did that senior season teach you about mental toughness?

Pola-Mao: “It showed me that mental health is real. It’s a serious topic that people should be aware of and how to understand themselves. It showed me that no matter what is going on, football is my safe place. It’s my safe haven. When I’m playing football and with my teammates, my family, I can be myself. I can just be regular, you know? Get away from all the world on the outside.”

RJ: How much did you want to prove yourself after going undrafted?

Pola-Mao: “It was everything. I went back home and back to the basics, working out in someone’s backyard. I’m not at a big facility. Just back to the basics and finding the love for the game again.”

RJ: Where is your confidence now compared to that draft?

Pola-Mao: “I’m definitely getting there. I think that comes with experience. Just being out there more and more. Being around guys like (linebacker) Robert Spillane and (safety) Tre’von Moehrig and (edge rusher) Maxx Crosby — they all have fun playing the game. That’s what I’m trying to get to.”

RJ: Nobody wants to see anyone get hurt. But it happened to Epps. You’re now the starter and have prepared for this moment for a long time.

Pola-Mao: “Absolutely. I’ve been preparing this whole season. Even when I’m a backup, I’m still preparing like I’m going to play. It’s a violent game we play. Injuries are part of it.”

RJ: Tell us how excited you are for Sunday against the Browns.

Pola-Mao: “I couldn’t sleep these past couple days. It’s hard to sleep. There’s a lot of stuff on my mind. First time starting. I just don’t want to let the guys down, especially after losing a guy like Epps. He’s a leader, our voice in the back end. It’s really on me and Tre’von to make that presence felt like there’s no void there. We have to just keep going.”

RJ: The best thing about Las Vegas?

Pola-Mao: “I love that you can do a little bit of everything here. If you want to go have fun, you can go down to the Strip or the Fremont (Street) Experience. But you can also get away and it’s peaceful and quiet. Especially where I live. You can hear nothing. Real quiet. Just sit on the porch and chill out.”

