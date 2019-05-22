63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
In The Outdoors

Courtesy goes a long way among Southern Nevada campers

By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the Review-Journal
May 22, 2019 - 2:03 pm
 

Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of camping season for many Las Vegas area residents, and you can bet that by early Friday morning the roads will be packed with folks looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

Some will make their way to campgrounds or the shoreline at Lake Mead or Lake Mohave. Some will take advantage of the handful of campgrounds in the Spring Mountain Range. Others will seek out rustic accommodations in rural areas of Nevada and Southern Utah.

One of the advantages of living in Southern Nevada is that we have access to outdoor venues in our neighboring states. However, as the population in Southern Nevada soars, so too have our impacts on the natural resources within a few hours drive of Las Vegas.

Those impacts include damage to trails and campgrounds, water quality issues, litter and wildland fires among others. Unfortunately, there are always those whose behavior makes enjoying the outdoors difficult for their campground neighbors.

To limit our negative impacts on the resource and other outdoor enthusiasts, “The Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics” recommends that we follow seven principles:

Plan ahead and prepare; camp on durable surfaces; dispose of waste properly; leave what you find; minimize campfire impacts; respect wildlife; and be considerate of other visitors.

Each of these seven principles is important, but I have a fondness for the first and last on the list.

Planning and preparation will go a long way toward making sure you return home with everyone in your party. It is an unfortunate fact that during the summer camping season some will end up in a hospital emergency room, and others won’t come home at all.

However, something as simple as creating a trip plan and leaving it with a responsible adult can and has saved lives. Include a list of people who will join you on your adventure, a map showing your intended destinations, a description of the vehicles involved, and both your departure and estimated return dates and times.

If, for some reason you don’t return as planned, or if someone at home needs to find you, responders will no where to begin their search. If followed, a trip plan can be a real lifesaver.

Another part of planning and preparation is making sure you have the gear and other supplies needed to safely enjoy and return from your outdoor adventure. This means you will need to know about the physical and environmental demands your destination will place on members of your group, as well as the abilities and limitations of those in your group.

At this point, let me put in a plug for paper copies of road and topographical maps of the area where you will be recreating. They don’t require batteries or satellites to function, which means they will always work for those who know how to read them. Technology can be a blessing when it works and a curse when it doesn’t.

Within the confines of a formal campground, and even where campers gather in primitive locations, a little camping courtesy goes a long way.

Most campgrounds have formal quiet hours with designated start and ending times such as 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. During these hours, talking should be done at low volume and music confined to something like a recreational vehicle. Even during the daytime, music should only be loud enough to be heard within the confines of your own camp. Believe it or not, your neighbors may not share your taste in music, and I have seen people come near to blows over music conflicts.

Another source of unwanted campground noise are generators. There are few things as annoying as trying to sleep in a tent when the RV generator in the camping spot next door is running all night.

Though they have no walls or fences, the informal boundaries of camping spots are easily recognized and should be respected. Cutting through the campsite of another is considered rude. Think of a campsite as a home away from home.

And before you leave, take time to police up your campsite and dispose of your trash. Imagine how enjoyable camping can be if we all leave our campsites better than we find them.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column, published Thursday, is not affiliated with or endorsed by the NDOW. Any opinions he states in his column are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Public lands provide for a variety of outdoor experiences, including camping, hunting and fishi ...
A look at Lake Mead water levels leads to other adventures
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

A lucky wrong turn on the internet resulted in a gold mine of outdoor data beginning with research on the impacts of our wet winter on water levels at Lake Mead.

The Western Hunting & Conservation Expo in Salt Lake City gave Doug Nielsen the chance to catch ...
Ammunition company introduces newest cartridge for hunters
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

The 350 Legend is a straight-walled cartridge designed for deer-sized game and sport shooting, and Winchester Ammunition says it’s the fastest such cartridge in the world.

Trevis Lee, of Henderson, hoists a rainbow trout he caught at Kolob Reservoir in Southern Utah. ...
Illegal stocking causes trout havoc at Utah reservoir
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

The trout fishery many Southern Nevada anglers have enjoyed through the years is gone. For the time being anyway. In fact, you won’t even find it listed on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources digital fishing planner.

Tent camping remains a popular outdoor pursuit for most Americans. Investing in a quality tent ...
Here are some tips if you’re looking to buy a tent
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Tents have remained relatively affordable and provide camping flexibility. They can be easily stored in a garage or storage shed and transported in a car or pickup truck bed.

This Lake Mohave smallmouth bass eventually took a plastic worm fished on a drop shot, but it t ...
Observation is key to successful fishing or hunting trips
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

It’s amazing how much you can learn by taking the time to observe the game you are pursuing, and it doesn’t matter whether you are watching mammals, birds or fish.

When it comes to accessorizing your fishing kayak, simple is better. This is what happens to yo ...
Kayaks become more popular with anglers
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

If you are thinking about making the move to kayak fishing, do yourself a favor and research the various makes and models. Pay attention to hull design, the deck layout and the build quality. They are not all created equal.

Hikers hit the trails at Roads End at Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway. (Deborah Wall/Special to Vi ...
Latest action cameras add sharpness to outdoor adventures
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

The action camera has changed the way we document our outdoor adventures in recent years and can be secured to everything from safety helmets to chest straps to shotgun barrels to fishing rods.

Tim Myers, of Las Vegas, hoists the 7.38-pound smallmouth bass that could best the old Lake Mohave smallmouth bass record by nearly a full pound. He caught the fish during a winning effort at the ...
Lake Mohave heats up as haven for smallmouth bass
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

If you have been dreaming about catching a smallmouth bass that will put a bend in your fishing rod, Lake Mohave is the place to go.

Baits that are often effective during the prespawn and spawn include square bill crankbaits, spinnerbaits and soft plastics like this Senko. (Doug Nielsen)
Lake Mead presents many challenges to bass anglers
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Lake Mead is a challenging place to catch fish and will test the most experienced angler. Not that there aren’t any fish in the reservoir; there are plenty of them. There also is a lot of water. The key is learning to fish it.