78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
In The Outdoors

Outdoorsmen always should be prepared for weather conditions

By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the Review-Journal
October 2, 2019 - 5:10 pm
 

Autumn was only a few days old when parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming were hit with an unusual snowfall. Unusual not only because it was still September but also because the snowfall was heavy, wet and in some places record breaking.

While Nevada was relatively unaffected by the storm, it should serve as a reminder to hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts of how fast weather conditions change.

In early October 2018, a group of experienced hunters was trapped by wind-driven snows in the mountains of Southwestern Utah. Though the hunters were in an area they were familiar with, the sudden storm showed them no mercy. Luckily, the local search and rescue team located them and brought them to safety.

Nine years earlier, elk hunters on Arizona’s Coconino Plateau were stranded by heavy snows in various states of distress. According to newspaper accounts, some of the hunters had little in the way of supplies, while others had enough food, water and propane to last a few extra days. Some hunters abandoned their vehicles or camp and walked out, but others hunkered down and waited for help.

Some might think, “I have a recreational vehicle with a water tank and a stove, I have no reason to worry.” But what happens if you get caught by an old-fashioned Nevada cold snap and your water lines freeze? Do you have an alternative plan to fill that need? And what if the propane runs out or the batteries die?

Whenever one goes into the backcountry, no matter how good the roads are, no matter whether you camp or glamp, and no matter how pleasant the weather when you leave, it always pays to go prepared for the possibilities.

Obviously, what you bring depends on the space available in your means of transportation and the number of people with you. The key is using that available space to its maximum efficiency.

When it comes to clothing, it’s always a good idea to bring items that fit the current weather conditions and what they could be. In Nevada, an October or November hunt can be hot, comfortable, freezing cold or a combination of all three. Skies can be bluebell clear or cloudy and rainy.

For food and water, you should have enough to last an extra four or five days in case something unexpected happens. Some people prefer to cook from recipes, but you also might consider carrying some dehydrated meals. They are lightweight, take up little space, require the minimal use of propane and use little water.

Being prepared also applies to your sleeping gear. Don’t skimp here or on your footwear. Claustrophobia mandates that I have an oversized bag that will cover a range of temperatures, but I always carry two military surplus wool blankets.

Other things to consider are the tools and materials that will enable you to provide shelter and water, build a fire or signal for help. And don’t forget your round-nose shovel, a tow strap and a come-along, or hand winch. If you don’t understand why, give it some time. One day you will be glad you threw them in.

Freelance writer Doug Nielsen is a conservation educator for the Nevada Department of Wildlife. His “In the Outdoors” column, published Thursday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, is not affiliated with or endorsed by the department. Any opinions are his own. Find him on Facebook at @dougwritesoutdoors. He can be reached at intheoutdoorslv@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
After passing through a water-based bullet trap at 100 yards, this 150-grain all-copper bullet ...
This stubborn hunter now endorses copper bullets
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

In recent years, there has been talk about leaving traditional lead ammunition behind in favor of nonlead alternatives for hunting. One of those alternatives is copper.

(Getty Images)
Successful quail hunting takes advance scouting
C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

When it comes to big game hunting, there are few hunters who will argue the importance and the value of preseason scouting.

When considering how much to tip your fishing or hunting guide, there is more to consider than ...
Take care of your fishing or hunting guide
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

We are used to tipping servers, skycaps, taxi drivers and others who work in the service industry, but what about guides who help you on the water or in the field?

Persistence and a drop shot both paid off when this 2-pound largemouth bass left its hiding pla ...
Persistence pays with catch of largemouth bass at Lake Mead
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

As my friends worked their way east along the rocky shoreline, I turned my attention to smallmouth and largemouth bass and began working my way to the west.

Couple of Mourning Doves find a handy cedar bird feeder on the railing of a deck. (Thinkstock)
Look for doves to hang around longer because of dry climate
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

Historically, a wet monsoonal weather front passes through Southern Nevada every year in the days leading up to the dove opener. But that didn’t happen this year.

Couple of Mourning Doves find a handy cedar bird feeder on the railing of a deck. (Thinkstock)
Dove hunters need to check local rules before shooting
By C. Douglas Neilsen Special to the / RJ

Even though Nevada’s big game hunting seasons already have begun, it’s opening day of the annual mourning dove season that has long been viewed by hunters as the “official” beginning of the hunting season.

This 2017 photograph provided by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shows a bear sign. Wil ...
Preparation key to preventing encounters with bears
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

In Nevada, the black bear population is located along the Sierra Nevada Front near Reno and Carson City far from Las Vegas, but in neighboring states, bears are widely scattered.

Jed Topham (Henderson) winds up for a cast into a striper boil at Lake Mead. The boil can be se ...
One thing anglers can agree on is topwater fishing
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

The phrase topwater action means just what it says — fishing activity that happens on top of the water rather than below the surface.

The Flashback Decoy is designed to imitate a feeding mallard drake. As seen in this photo, the ...
New duck decoy could be option for waterfowl hunters
By C. Douglas Nielsen Special to the / RJ

The mallard look-alike was floating in a small tank of water when its head suddenly dropped forward in a feeding motion and into the water.