Santa Anita management throws Hall of Fame trainer under the bus

Jerry Hollendorfer is one of the most-accomplished and hardest-working trainers in California, but that didn’t stop The Stronach Group from banning him.

In this March 22, 2014, file photo, horse trainer Jerry Hollendorfer stands in the paddock at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky. Hollendorfer was banned by the ownership of Santa Anita on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a fourth horse from his stable died--and the 30th overall--at the Southern California track. (AP Photo/Garry Jones)

It’s one of the oldest tactical moves in the PR playbook: When disaster happens, find someone else to blame.

We saw that maneuver executed to perfection last week when management at Santa Anita Park, after resisting calls to end its meet early to prevent any further horse deaths, ordered trainer Jerry Hollendorfer to load his horses, pack his gear and get out of Dodge — in this case Santa Anita and his longtime base at Golden Gate Fields.

Let me say up front that I have no inside knowledge of what led to the decision to excommunicate the 73-year-old Hall of Fame trainer other than the obvious fact that he lost four horses — the most of any trainer — to the injury scourge that claimed 30 equine lives at Santa Anita since Dec. 26. He also reportedly had two horses die at Golden Gate during the period, though one appeared to suffer a heart attack.

But blaming one of the most-accomplished and hardest-working trainers in the game for the ills that befell the track seems ludicrous.

Streaks happen all the time in horse racing and the fact that four of his horses had to be euthanized is hardly a smoking gun that he’s either incompetent or up to no good. He told the Paulick Report this week that he didn’t think he lost any horses the two previous years (I’ve requested the records from the California Horse Racing Board to try to verify that).

And other racetracks, including Los Alamitos, Belmont Park and Monmouth Park, have said Hollendorfer is welcome to continue racing at their facilities. Del Mar, which opens for its summer meet on July 17, is expected to reveal its decision in the next few days.

Then there’s the matter of the 19 medication violations since 2006 reported in a CNN story that coincidentally singled out Hollendorfer shortly before he was banned. I went through everything in his record (it’s all available at the CHRB website) and found that all but one was for an overage of Phenylbutazone or some other legal therapeutic drug, meaning it was likely administered slightly too close to a race or didn’t clear the horse’s system in the time frame.

The lone infraction of a more serious nature was a horse that tested positive for scopolamine in February 2007 at Bay Meadows. Scopolamine is a Class III substance, meaning it has no approved therapeutic purpose. However, it’s also an active ingredient in jimsonweed, which has been known to contaminate hay and cause a raft of positive tests.

In any case, Hollendorfer paid the $1,000 fine and moved on.

Officials with The Stronach Group, owners of Golden Gate Fields and Santa Anita, did not return phone calls seeking comment on the situation. But in a statement last week announcing that Hollendorfer and his horses were no longer welcome management said, “We regret that Mr. Hollendorfer’s record in recent months at both Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields has become increasingly challenging and does not match the level of safety and accountability we demand.”

One can only hope that Hollendorfer will soldier on and that the desire for accountability applies to the C-Suite as well as those who work long and hard every day with their horses.

Mike Brunker's horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.