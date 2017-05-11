Preakness questions immediately face Always Dreaming

Once Always Dreaming crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby, the first question asked is if “he is good enough to win the Triple Crown”.

The next leg is the Preakness at Pimlico on May 20.

Winning trainer Todd Pletcher was a low percentage — 1 for 45 in the Kentucky Derby. He exited last Saturday 2 for 48. You could see him in the post race visuals on NBC Sports like the weight of the world had been taken off his shoulders.

On a local radio show, I had compared Pletcher to college basketball coach John Calipari of Kentucky. Both get the best available young talent to work with.

Calipari has won the NCAA title once. But it feels like he has underachieved because of how many of his players have stellar NBA careers.

Pletcher had one Derby win with Super Save (2010). Despite all of the Eclipse Awards his horses have earned, it felt like he had underachieved, too. Now with his second Derby win, that burden is gone.

That shows us too how important the Derby is to the general public. I have heard trainer Bob Baffert say when he gets recognized in public people will ask “didn’t you win the Kentucky Derby?” They don’t ask if he won a Breeders’ Cup race or another grade 1 stakes.

So now it is on to Baltimore and the Preakness. Always Dreaming has already shipped to “Old Hilltop” where he will face some Derby survivors plus some new shooters.

One thing I like to do post-Derby is watch the race over and over again focusing on a different horse each time. In a 20-horse field, there are trouble trips galore.

I suggest you do the same. Or at a minimum review the Derby result chart and read through the comment lines. It is staggering how many horses got into trouble.

The list includes Classic Empire, Tapwrit, Gunnevera, McCraken, Irish War Cry, Hence, Girvin, Patch and Irap. Some of these will go on to the Preakness, some will await the Belmont Stakes while others like McCraken will need some time off to heal.

Always Dreaming became the fifth favorite in a row to win the Derby. I had written last week that this trend coincides with Churchill Downs switch to a Derby point system rather than using graded earnings to make the field.

The Preakness is a shorter race than the Derby and is by far the most formful leg of the Triple Crown. The Derby winner has a high strike rate which would lead to a Triple Crown hopeful in the Belmont Stakes.

On a business note, NBC Sports reported their Derby ratings were up more than 10 percent over last year. The overall handle at Churchill Downs and in Nevada with both up, too.

This is too small a sample to hang your hat on. However, big event days and boutique meets show that million of fans still follow horse racing and enjoy a quality product.

Preakness seminar

