This weekend is filled with festival-style horse racing

Memorial Day used to be one of the biggest days on the horse racing calendar. Now it has been relegated as an afterthought to the point there was only one graded stakes run in the country.

When I first started in horse racing, the Metropolitan Mile at Belmont Park was always the biggest of the big Memorial Day stakes. Today the trend is for racetracks to cluster their stakes in a festival style program. Thus the Met Mile will be among nine graded stakes on the Belmont Stakes card on June 10.

I can understand the marketing philosophy. If you are among an audience that attends live racing a handful of times a year, that date will be circled on your calendar. Having that many stakes races on one card generates a lot of excitement and for horseplayers a lot of good betting opportunities.

The betting opportunities arise especially when there are full fields of well-balanced horses. If you can connect the dots be it in vertical or horizontal wagers, you will be well rewarded. Even in smaller fields which may have an overwhelming favorite, the chalk horse may be a good single that you can pivot your bets around.

The father of the stakes festival concept was Allen Gutterman when he was the vice president of marketing at the Meadowlands. More than 20 years ago he carded a program called “Million Dollar Babies.” It was a race card jam packed with stakes for 2-year-old harness horses.

Now it is accepted marketing practice in horse racing where tracks, big and small, will cluster their stakes to create a special event day.

Penn National in Grantville, Pennsylvania, will offer its racing festival this Saturday night. It has grouped seven stakes including the grade 2 $500,000 Penn Mile for 3-year-olds on the grass.

At a small track like Penn National, the racing secretary must recruit stakes horses to ship in. The local horse population is not of the caliber needed to fill those stakes.

For example, of the 10 entered in the Penn Mile the horses last ran at eight different racetracks. Bottomline, 10 starters, 10 shippers.

In handicapping the Penn Mile, the two horses that stand out to me are Big Score (5-2) and Cistron (6-1) who both invade from Santa Anita.

Big Score in his last two starts won the Transylvania at Keeneland and was third, beaten a length, in the American Turf at Churchill Downs on the Kentucky Derby undercard. Trainer Tim Yakteen retains champion jockey Javier Castellano for the mount.

Cistron has finished in the money in all five of his grass starts. The John Sadler colt has enough speed to lead. But I could see his jockey Paco Lopez sitting just off of Mo Maverick, another colt with good early speed.

Two more horses that interest me are Frostmourne (3-1) and Time to Travel (8-1). Time to Travel will be trying turf for the first time and offers good value from the Michael Matz barn.

My final column for the Review-Journal will appear next Friday. If you would like to continue following me, I will be writing for America’s Best Racing at americasbestracing.net.

