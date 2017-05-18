Kentucky Derby offers clues for Preakness winner

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is washed after a workout at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Thursday, May 18, 2017. The Preakness Stakes horse race is scheduled to take place May 20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I like comparing horse race handicapping to solving a murder mystery. You typically will have a cast of characters each providing you clues as to who they are and where they have been. After analyzing the clues, you come up with the bad guy or in the case of horse racing the most likely race winner.

I think the best clue so far with the Preakness is this: 30 of the last 33 winners came out of the Kentucky Derby. And one of those three, Rachel Alexandra, is a filly who won the Kentucky Oaks so she could not have run in the Derby. So, in reality, it is 30 of 32.

If that formula holds true on Saturday at Pimlico, then the most logical horse would be among Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming (4-5), Classic Empire (3-1), Lookin At Lee (10-1), Gunnevera (15-1) and Hence (20-1). The other five starters are non-Derby horses.

Always Dreaming is the horse the racing industry will be rooting for. A win in the Preakness sets up another Triple Crown chance in the Belmont Stakes three weeks from Saturday.

He has had two perfect trip wins in a row in the Florida Derby and Kentucky Derby. I suspect the Always Dreaming camp wanted Royal Mo in the race to be the pacesetter. Then they could stalk him.

Instead Royal Mo was injured and had to be retired.

Always Dreaming may now be forced to set the pace himself. Thus, the horse I think will get a perfect stalking trip is Classic Empire. He will start one stall to the right of Always Dreaming. Jockey Julien Leparoux will try staying glued to the right flank of Always Dreaming and then test him the length of the Pimlico stretch.

This Preakness to me shapes up as a two horse race between this pair.

Lookin At Lee, the Derby runner-up, cannot possibly get a better trip than he did at Churchill Downs. He broke from the dreaded rail but turned a negative into a positive. His jockey Corey Lanerie never left and rail and rallied for second. He has a good chance to rally for minor spoils again.

Of the new shooters, the two I prefer are Cloud Computing ((12-1) and Conquest Mo Money (15-1).

Jockey Javier Castellano tipped his hand when he jumped off Gunnevera to ride Cloud Computing. This colt has a much higher ceiling and could make some noise tomorrow.

Conquest Mo Money defines “blue collar horse” in a positive way. He cost a measly $8,500 at the Keeneland sales and has now earned more than a half-million dollars. He has tactical speed and shown time and again he has a pit bull fighter’s mentality.

The Baltimore weather this weekend looks perfect. We like a fast and firm track and may the best horses win.

Eng’s picks

Classic Empire, Always Dreaming, Cloud Computing, Conquest Mo Money, Lookin At Lee

TI tournament

The TI will host two qualifiers this weekend for the National Horseplayer Championship to be held at the TI in early 2018. One will be today and one on Saturday. The entry fee each day is $1,000. All fees will be returned as prize money. Also five seats to the NHC will be awarded on Friday and four seats on Saturday.

Richard Eng’s horse racing column is published Friday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. You can buy his Santa Anita Park picks at www.racedaylasvegas.com. You can email him at rich_eng@hotmail.com and follow him on Twitter @richeng4propick on Twitter.